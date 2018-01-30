Regent Hotels and Taihu team up to brew oolong beer

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Regent Hotels Group is expanding its retail platform to include a popular local craft beer brand as part of its plan to boost food and beverage sales, as well as customer satisfaction.

The Taipei-based hotel chain added Taihu Brewing’s (臺虎) Taiwan Oolong Craft Beer to the offering at all of its outlets, including restaurants and gift shops, as well as the room service menu, as part of an ongoing effort to maintain its leading position in the market.

“The new product, Taihu Taiwan Oolong Craft Beer, is Regent and local beer maker Taihu Brewing’s brain child,” Regent managing director Simon Wu (吳偉正) said.

The product emerged from a combination of Regent’s food and beverage market knowledge and Taihu’s brewing expertise, Wu said.

The partnership helps advance Regent’s strategy to position the group as a retail platform for quality products and experiences to its international and local guests, Wu said.

Regent thought to use tea in fine dining and wine pairings, and invited Taihu Brewing to create a customized tea-infused beer exclusively for Regent, the communications team said, adding that Regent made contributions to its design and taste.

The collaboration allowed Regent to capitalize and expand on Taiwanese tea culture, which has already seen integration in cuisines, desserts and cocktails, Wu said, adding that the nation’s tea, especially oolong, is recognized internationally.

The product’s smooth and refreshing aroma and flavor is intended to appeal to younger people and guests, Wu said.

Regent has thus far sold nearly 6,000 cans at NT$260 a bottle, the team said, adding that it aims to make the beer available at the group’s overseas outlets, such as Regent Chongqing in China.