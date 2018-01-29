Staff writer

MANUFACTURING

FPG announces bonuses

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial group, on Thursday said that after two hours of negotiations with union representatives, it has decided to give employees bonuses equal to six times the monthly salary, in addition to a bonus of NT$22,000 (US$756) each, paid for by chairman William Wong (王文淵), as the group’s four major companies saw their combined profit grow 14.2 percent to NT$237.25 billion last year. The group is estimated to pay a total of NT$8.38 billion in bonuses this year, local media reported.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Manufacturers’ billings rise

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment last month reported billings of US$2.39 billion worldwide, according to a report published by international trade group SEMI on Thursday. The report said the three-month average of worldwide billings for last month was 16.3 percent higher than November’s US$2.05 billion and 27.7 percent higher than the US$1.87 billion a year earlier. Last month’s billings marked the highest monthly level for last year, SEMI said.

TECHNOLOGY

Soft-World eyes Neweb stake

Video game developer Soft-World International Corp (智冠) on Friday announced that it will invest in Chander Electronics Corp’s (全達) financial technology subsidiary, Neweb Technologies Co Ltd (藍新), through a share swap. After the deal is completed in April, Soft-World would hold a 59.45 percent stake in Neweb to become its largest shareholder, while Chander would be the second-largest with a 20.6 percent stake. Soft-World said that it expects the deal to help consolidate the two companies’ mobile and third-party payments.