Mortgages, construction loans reach record levels

Domestic banks’ mortgages and construction loans last month hit record levels while a business sentiment gauge for the real-estate sector reached a 58-month high, according to data released on Thursday.

While the numbers signal that the local property market is bottoming out, suggesting recovering confidence among consumers and builders, the supply of new homes is still greater than demand, meaning that the market might face a price correction in the short term, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said.

Housing loans last month grew for the 10th consecutive month to NT$6.65 trillion (US$228.5 billion), up NT$37.664 billion, or 0.56 percent, from the previous month, central bank data showed.

Compared with the same period last year, housing loans grew NT$282.62 billion, or 4.44 percent, the data showed.

Overall, housing loans increased by 4 to 5 percent every month last year, indicating a steady recovery in the property market, with the aggregate sum of loans expanding by NT$282.6 billion from 2016 to NT$77.94 trillion for the whole of last year, the largest annual growth since 2011, the bank’s tallies showed.

Meanwhile, construction loans, indicative of the construction sector’s attitude toward the market, reached NT$1.74 trillion at the end of last month, rising NT$27.03 billion, or 1.58 percent, from November, central bank data indicated.

On an annual basis, loans last month rose by NT$90.06 billion, or 5.46 percent, recording the 11th consecutive month of expansion and the highest pace of growth in nearly two years.

Last year, aggregate construction loans expanded by 3.32 percent to NT$20.15 trillion, from NT$19.51 trillion the previous year, data showed.

The institute’s latest business sentiment gauge showed that the composite index for the sector last month rose 3.58 points from a month earlier to 104.01, the second consecutive month of increase and the highest level since February 2013, the institute said in a report on Thursday.

The sentiment improved after an accumulated backlog of housing projects were completed by the end of last year, while residential and commercial housing transactions in the nation’s six special municipalities continued to show a mild increase last month — up 2.13 percent to 19,242 units from November — the institute said.

Despite the recovery, the real-estate market will likely encounter price pressure in the near term, as a survey conducted by the institute showed that more than 70 percent of the polled construction firms held a neutral view for the business outlook over the next six months, the report said.