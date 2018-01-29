CPC keeps prices of diesel, gasoline same this week

Staff writer

State-owned refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would not change its gasoline and diesel prices this week, as global crude oil prices rose only slightly last week.

CPC said that its average crude oil costs last week increased US$0.45 per barrel from the previous week to US$67.88, as positive factors, including a decrease in US crude oil inventories for the 10th straight week, were offset by Libya’s resumption of production in the eastern As-Sarah oil fields and the strengthening of the New Taiwan dollar.

After taking into account the NT dollar’s NT$0.269 appreciation against the US dollar during the week, CPC said it would keep fuel prices unchanged this week from last week based on its weighted pricing mechanism.

CPC’s announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said it would not change its prices this week.