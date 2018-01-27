Agencies

CHINA

Regulator merger mulled

China is considering a merger of its banking and insurance regulators, people familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to better coordinate its attempts to counter financial risks in the world’s second-largest economy. Government agencies under the direction of a Communist Party central reform group are drafting a plan that would combine the Banking Regulatory Commission and the Insurance Regulatory Commission under a single head, the people said. The plan, which is under discussion and could still change, could be announced after the National People’s Congress begins its annual session on March 5, two of the people said.

JAPAN

Consumer costs climb

Consumer prices edged up last year for the first time in two years, government data showed on Friday, but inflation was still far below a long-standing target of 2 percent. Government data showed the core inflation rate was up 0.5 percent last year following a 0.3 percent fall the previous year. Last month alone, the core inflation rate rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier, the 12th straight year-on-year gain, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. When volatile fresh food and energy were stripped out, prices rose by even less — just 0.3 percent last month, it said.

REAL ESTATE

US home sales slump

Americans cut back their purchases of new homes last month as harsh winter weather dampened demand. The US Department of Commerce on Thursday said that new-home sales skidded 9.3 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 625,000. It was the biggest drop since August 2016. Last month’s sales had been expected to fall after strong November figures, but the drop was steeper than economists had forecast. On Wednesday, the US National Association of Realtors reported that sales of existing homes fell 3.6 percent last month, dragged down by rising prices and a scarcity of available homes on the market.

EMPLOYMENT

Spain unemployment drops

Official statistics show the number of people out of work in Spain dropped by nearly half a million last year, further evidence of the country’s resurging economy. The Spanish National Statistics Institute on Thursday said that 471,100 fewer people were unemployed at the end of last year, making for a rounded total of 3.76 million. The unemployment rate finished at 16.6 percent, compared with 18.6 percent in 2016. The figure is still the second-highest rate in the EU behind Greece. Unemployment in Spain peaked at 27 percent in 2013 before it began to emerge from a severe five-year financial crisis.

BEVERAGES

Starbucks sales disappoint

Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported disappointing sales growth in its most recent quarter. The Seattle-based company said sales rose 2 percent at established stores worldwide in its fiscal first quarter, missing the 3 percent growth analysts expected, according to FactSet. The company’s net income was US$2.25 billion, or US$1.57 per share, in the three months that ended on Dec. 31 last year. That compares with SU$751.8 million, or US$0.51 per share, in the same period a year ago. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to US$0.65 per share, beating the US$0.57 per share analysts expected.