Advantech adds capacity at new European office

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Advantech Co (研華), the world’s largest industrial computer supplier, yesterday said it has tripled its assembling capacity in Europe to accelerate efforts to reach its revenue target for the region of 350 million euro (US$434 million) a year by 2025.

The expansion is part of the company’s plan to bolster its presence in Europe by doubling its office and warehouse space in its new European service center in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

“This year, we will offer a complete technology portfolio for different applications. We will also step up efforts to promote Advantech’s brand awareness in local markets to cement the company’s leading position in the [Internet-of-Things] market,” European unit president Chaney Ho (何春盛) said in a statement.

Europe is the third-biggest revenue source for Advantech, contributing about 17 percent to its total revenue of NT$36.62 billion (US$1.26 billion) in the first three quarters last year, behind the US’ 28 percent and the greater China region’s 32 percent.

Europe and North Asia are the two markets that enjoyed the strongest growth last year, while the US market started a rebound last quarter, the company said.

Advantech said the expansion plan would help support its long-term revenue growth in Europe.

The new center will demonstrate the company’s latest Internet-of-Things technologies and services, including intelligent building automation applications such as temperature control and energy monitoring, Advantech said, adding that its new process and machine automation systems, which help streamline factory operations, would also be on display.

The European service center employs 150 people, but that number should increase as it is to become Adavantech’s European headquarters and most of the company’s European staff and back-office personnel are to relocate there, the company said.

Advantech operates 14 offices in 10 European countries, where it employs more than 400 people, it said.