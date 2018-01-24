China online quiz craze lures prize seekers, tech giants

Reuters, BEIJING and SHANGHAI

It seems like a game everyone wins: Some of China’s biggest tech companies, looking to hook in new consumers, are using cash prizes to draw millions of contenders to mobile-based online quiz shows.

Up to 6 million people at a time log into the free, live games on their smartphones to answer a series of rapid-fire questions in an elimination battle, with those remaining sharing the prize money.

Over the weekend, search engine giant Baidu Inc (百度) and video game maker NetEase Inc (網易科技) launched their own online shows, joining news feed platform Toutiao (今日頭條), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴)-owned UCWeb and Wang Sicong (王思聰), the scion of Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin (王健林).

However, how they will cash in on the games and stay on the right side of government censors might prove to be a tricky question.

The trivia games have drawn some controversy, heightened by a broader crackdown last year on online content under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), from livestreams and blogs, to a campaign against Internet addiction.

This month, one quiz show, Millions Winner, backed by Internet security company Qihoo 360 Technology Co (奇虎360), apologized after it was chastised by a regulator for listing Taiwan and Hong Kong, over which China claims sovereignty, as independent countries in a question.

How firms are to monetize the craze is also not yet clear, although some companies, such as online retailer JD.com Inc (京東), have already jumped on the trend, sponsoring shows to help raise their profiles. Many of the games show ads to players during the shows.

“If you ask me why I do this, to be honest, I don’t really know if I can make money, but from a user’s perspective, I think this is really fun,” Qihoo chairman Zhou Hongyi (周鴻禕) said at an event where he presented a contestant with a 1 million yuan (US$156,110) prize check two weeks ago.

The quiz mania underlines the fierce appetite of China’s consumers for Internet entertainment, a trend helping drive billions of US dollars of investment into digital news portals, online gaming, Internet advertising and TV content.

“I heard about this game from a friend who won 1,700 yuan in one day. I immediately decided to join up myself,” said Wang Ting, a 26-year-old graduate student in Qingdao.

Questions, read by a live host, might include: “From which country were pineapples imported to China in the 16th century?” “In which dynasty was the lamb hot pot invented?” or “How many fingers does Mickey Mouse have?”

Contestants get 10 seconds — a time frame designed cut out cheating — to select the correct answer from a choice of three. Winnings can be up to 3 million yuan per game, but are often split between many winners.

Toutiao parent Beijing ByteDance Technology Co (北京字節跳動科技) said that “millions of our users” had taken part in its live quiz Million Dollar Hero since the show launched at the start of this month. It also has a tougher Hero Game with harder questions and bigger prizes.

“We’ve been running for just two weeks, so it’s still in the very early stages, but it’s encouraging to see how the game has taken off across the country and with all age groups,” the company said in a statement to reporters.

Toutiao, a highly popular news feed app, was valued at about US$20 billion in a fund-raising last year, sources close to the company said.