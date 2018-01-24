EHS eyes growth of 20 percent on back of Assuran venture

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure Co Ltd (EHS, 東森購物) yesterday said it aims to grow revenue more than 20 percent to NT$16 billion (US$544.2 million) this year, driven by collaboration with a Japanese skincare brand and efforts to gain customer loyalty.

EHS’ revenue last year totaled NT$13.2 billion, with Japanese products contributing about one-third, suggesting that local consumers have a strong interest in goods from that country, the company said.

“We have spent a year-and-a-half discussing cooperation with Assuran KK. We believe the introduction of Assuran’s skincare products into Taiwan will largely benefit EHS’ sales performance,” Gary Wang (王令麟), chairman of Eastern media Group (東森集團), the parent company of EHS, told reporters after a news conference in Taipei.

Assuran is one of the leading skincare and cosmetics products companies in Japan, with annual revenue of about ￥40 billion (US$362.4 million), EHS said.

EHS and Assuran have established a joint venture, Assuran Eastern Co Ltd (AEC, 亞朱蘭東麟), with paid-in capital of NT$20 million to sell the Japanese firm’s products in Taiwan, AEC chairman Ted Peng (彭鴻?) said.

Assuran holds a 20 percent stake in the joint venture, while EHS holds an 80 percent stake, he added.

AEC is to initially introduce five Assuran products into EHS’ sales channels, including TV channels and catalogues, and gradually introduce the number of products in Taiwan, Peng said.

AEC plans to host events inviting EHS’ VIP customers to EHS’ office in Taipei to try the products, he said.

The members-only activities are expected to increase interactions between EHS and its VIP customers to improve customer loyalty, he added.