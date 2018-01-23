Macron’s France lures US, UK tech

AFP, PARIS

France was an unlikely choice of location for Mark Heath’s new start-up, given that the American’s mastery of the French language is, by his own cheerful admission, “atrocious.”

However, the fast-talking New Yorker is among a growing crowd of British and US entrepreneurs drawn to France by an optimistic mood under French President Emmanuel Macron and political worries at home.

“Every man has two countries — his own and France,” Heath said, quoting his favorite old expression.

“That saying has new wind in it these days, especially with the way things are going geopolitically,” he added.

Heath is set to launch his company Talaria at Station F, the cavernous Parisian train depot that has been transformed into the world’s biggest start-up hub.

The 35-year-old fell in love with France while serving a NATO stint with the US Air Force. He enrolled in a French business school last year, and is now developing a telecoms cable for financial markets.

Aside from wanting to learn French, he picked Paris over Silicon Valley because of a tech scene fast becoming one of the most exciting in Europe.

Anglophone entrepreneurs have long regarded France with trepidation, not least because other European countries were seen as happier to do business in English.

Yet, Station F took more applications from US and UK start-ups last year than any other countries, surprising even its director Roxanne Varza.

“What we’re starting to realize is that it might also be the political climate that is making these start-ups look for a new place,” said Varza, herself an American.

US President Donald Trump’s tirades against immigration have rattled start-ups reliant on international talent, she said, while some British firms are grasping for a European foothold as Brexit looms.

A vast glass and concrete structure filled with modern art and MacBooks, Station F is emblematic of Macron’s vision for a dynamic new France.

Funded by telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel, the 3,000-desk “campus” opened in June last year shortly after Macron’s election, with Facebook and Microsoft among companies nurturing its start-ups.

Macron said he wants France itself to “think and move like a start-up,” swiftly moving to reform its complex labor regulations.

That has already tempted to return some French entrepreneurs who previously turned their backs on home.

In a blog post titled So long and thanks for all the fish and chips, Frenchman Jean Meyer said Macron’s reforms had prompted him to move his dating app Once from London back home to France.

“I have lost track of the number of developers, marketing managers or data scientists who refused to join us following the Brexit vote,” he added, saying that the labor reforms were the icing on the cake.

Much of what is drawing tech firms to Paris predates Macron.

State investment bank Bpifrance, set up in 2013, has played a leading role in developing the sector, and it was Macron’s predecessor Francois Hollande who set up new visas for start-up entrepreneurs.

In addition, tech firms say it is long-term factors — such as universities that produce talented engineers — that really make France attractive.

Yet, investment firm Atomico credited Macron with fueling higher optimism in France than anywhere else in its State of European Tech report last year, thanks not least to his planned tax cuts.