Liquidity, strong economy may boost credit profiles

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwanese corporate credit profiles might improve further this year on the back of a continued economic recovery and ample liquidity in the banking sector, despite lingering downside risks, Taiwan Ratings said yesterday.

While most companies have sufficient credit strength to fend off long-standing credit risks, the emergence of new risks could pose a significant threat to the least prepared, the local arm of Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings said.

“Taiwanese corporate credit profiles will strengthen further as was seen in the second half of last year, despite economic and political risks such as volatile foreign-exchange rates and higher interest costs,” credit analyst Eva Chou (周怡華) said.

Growing competition from China’s technology supply chain, volatile commodity prices and frosty political ties with China might also weigh, but negative effects were not evident last year, thanks to strong economic recovery at home and abroad, Chou said.

The ratings agency said it expects local non-financial firms to this year face a slightly higher risk of weakening profitability and cash flow due to a high comparison base and a lack of exciting catalysts.

The profit softening might come even though most local corporations last year reduced their debt and strengthened their cash flow generation, Chou said.

However, most Taiwanese firms appear to have the financial capacity to withstand a potential slowdown in their credit metrics, despite challenges from volatile exchange rates and commodity prices, as well as sharpening competition from Chinese peers to supply China’s high-tech sector, Chou said.

Most firms have achieved high cash balances through restrained capital expenditures and conservative capital policies, Chou said, adding that ample liquidity in the banking sector also lends support.

“This should help protect from a potential weakening of their cash flows from modest volatility in exchange rates and commodity prices,” Chou added.

Hefty capital gains among life insurance companies last year helped offset foreign-exchange losses caused by the drastic appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, senior director Andy Chang (張書評) said.

Local insurers also reported higher interest income following the Fed’s interest rate hikes, he added.

S&P expects global central banks to this year raise interest rates modestly, with an increase of 25 basis points in Taiwan, Chang said.

The property market remains under pressure for price corrections, although transactions last year showed noticeable improvement, analyst Raymond Hsu (許智清) said, citing persistent lack of affordability and oversupply in some parts of the nation.