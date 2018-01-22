Staff writer

FINANCE

Carillion exposes three firms

The Financial Supervisory Commission on Thursday said three local lenders have exposure to Carillion PLC, the UK firm that collapsed on Monday last week under ￡1.6 billion (US$2.22 billion) of debt. Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行) and Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) have a total exposure of NT$555 million (US$18.86 million) to Carillion, commission figures showed. Taiwanese financial companies have NT$40 billion to NT$50 billion in credit exposure to the UK, the commission said.

FINANCE

Yuan deposits up 1.38%

Yuan deposits, including negotiable certificates of deposit, held by banks rose 1.38 percent to 322.25 billion yuan (US$50 billion) at the end of last month, the central bank said on Monday last week. Yuan deposits held by local banks’ domestic units totaled 291.36 billion yuan, a monthly increase of 4.62 billion yuan, the bank said, adding that holdings by offshore banking units totaled 30.89 billion yuan, down 237 million yuan monthly. Yuan deposits over all of last year increased 10.84 billion yuan from 2016, the bank said.

ELECTRONICS

Asustek PC shipments down

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) last year saw a 12.3 percent year-on-year decline in PC shipments to 17.97 million units, Gartner Inc said in a report on Jan. 11. The company last year secured a 6.8 percent share of global shipments to become the world’s fifth-largest PC vendor, the report said. Acer Inc (宏碁) was the sixth-largest with 17.09 million shipments, down 6.5 percent from a year earlier, with a 6.5 percent market share. Last year, global PC shipments fell 2.8 percent annually to 262.54 million units, Gartner said.