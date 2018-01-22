Macquarie first in 12 years to enter derivatives market

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Macquarie Capital Ltd on Thursday became the first foreign institution in 12 years to enter the local derivatives market after it launched its stock warrant business in Taiwan.

The company listed 22 stock warrants and expects to list more than 100 before the Lunar New Year holiday, Macquarie told a news conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The Sydney-based company also introduced “live matrix,” a tool that allows investors to see where the market maker’s bid and offer prices will be at various price levels in the underlying stock or index in real time via a direct feed from its market-making system.

“The tool will improve transparency in warrant pricing and make it easier for investors to make decisions and react to rapidly changing market conditions,” Asia equity derivatives products head Barnaby Matthews said.

The company was encouraged by the size and number of local investors, Matthews said, adding that its expansion coincides with the TAIEX’s record-breaking gains last year.

Improved transparency enables investors to determine whether the market maker is providing a tight spread in a particular warrant, he added.

The company also outlined plans to promote stock warrants among Taiwanese investors through seminars and its newly launched Web site featuring price quotes and other information.

Twenty-two local brokerages have listed more than 20,000 stock warrants, representing 2.5 percent of turnover on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

In contrast, stock warrants represent up to 20 percent of the broad markets in Hong Kong, where the company entered in 1997, the company said.

The company is also looking to work with local brokerages in launching exchange-traded fund products, Matthews said.

Macquarie entered the Singaporean stock warrants markets in 2005, Thai markets in 2012 and Malaysian markets in 2014.