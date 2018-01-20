Agencies

CHINA

WTO rejects chicken tariffs

The US largely won a WTO ruling on Thursday that China had failed to comply with an earlier ruling against its punitive tariffs on US broiler chickens. The ruling means that Beijing has failed in an attempt to use one of Washington’s own favorite trade policy tools — punitive tariffs — against US producers, and will be obliged to lower its tariffs, unless it appeals within 20 days. “China expresses regret over the WTO ruling,” the country’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement late on Thursday.

ITALY

Apple, Samsung risk fines

The country’s antitrust body on Thursday said it had opened a probe into allegations that Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co used software updates to slow their mobile phones and push clients into buying new handsets. The watchdog said the two companies had not told clients that the updates might have a negative effect on the performance of their phones. It said the firms might have infringed four separate articles of the national consumers’ code. If found guilty, the two companies risk multimillion-euro fines.

TECHNOLOGY

Chipmaker gets new chief

Texas Instruments Inc said Rich Templeton is stepping down as president and chief executive officer after more than 13 years at the helm. He is to be replaced on June 1 by chief operating officer Brian Crutcher. Templeton, 59, is to remain chairman of the Dallas-based semiconductor maker, whose chips help power automotive systems and industrial equipment. He took over as president and CEO in May 2004 and has worked at Texas Instruments since 1980, the company said.

UNITED STATES

Search to fill Fed No. 2 slot

Long-time US Federal Reserve insider John Williams has been interviewed by the White House for the post of vice chairman of the US central bank, according to a person familiar with the discussions, although he was not viewed as being on the short list for the job. Williams, 55, is currently president of the Fed’s regional bank in San Francisco. The White House is said to be considering other candidates for the No. 2 Fed slot, which has been vacant since Stanley Fischer stepped down in October last year.

INTERNET

Softbank gets 15% Uber stake

Japanese technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp said it has closed a deal to acquire 15 percent of Uber Technologies Inc. As part of the deal, investors led by Softbank and Dragoneer Investment Group are to sink about US$9 billion into the ride-hailing company, including about US$1.25 billion in new shares. The investment deal clears the way for Uber, among the most valuable tech firms in the world, to sell stock to the public next year.

ENERGY

Supply deals ensure pipeline

Canadian energy company TransCanada Corp has secured 20-year oil supply contracts allowing it to move forward with the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, it announced in a statement on Thursday. The agreements set out the transportation of about 500,000 barrels per day for two decades, a volume sufficient to confirm the pipeline’s construction. The Keystone extension would allow for 830,000 barrels of oil to be transported from landlocked Alberta, Canada, to US Gulf Coast refineries.