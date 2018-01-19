Agencies

INTEREST RATES

Canada raises policy rate

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent. The central bank said in a statement that while the economy was going strong, with jobs on the rise and inflation in check, “uncertainty about the future of [the North American Free Trade Agreement] is weighing increasingly on the outlook.” For this year, the bank put Canada’s GDP growth at 2.2 percent, slowing to 1.6 percent next year — a slower pace than the estimated 3 percent growth expected for last year.

MACROECONOMICS

Businesses optimistic: Fed

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday said that the economy was growing at a moderate pace at the start of the year, with the majority of business contacts optimistic about prospects for this year. In its latest Beige Book survey of business conditions nationwide, the Fed said that wages were rising at a modest pace. Some Fed districts were seeing a broader range of industries giving pay raises, especially in areas where employers are having a harder time filling positions.

REAL ESTATE

UK market edging up

UK house prices are edging higher, but the market remains subdued. A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed a national gauge climbed to 8 last month — a result that was the highest since June, but only consistent with a marginal increase in prices. London remains a weak spot, with a reading of minus-32, although that is the capital’s least negative measure since April. The institute’s measure was as high as 58 in 2013 and averaged 29 during the past five years.

TRADE

Mexico, EU deal ‘in sight’

Mexico and the EU should complete a new free-trade deal “within the next few weeks,” despite the fact that there are still a number of difficult areas to agree on, Mexican Deputy Economy Minister Juan Carlos Baker said on Wednesday. In a radio interview after the conclusion of the eighth round of talks between Mexico and the EU, Baker said negotiations are to resume in the week beginning Feb. 5, with a quick end in sight.

BANKING

Barclays firing senior staff

Barclays PLC is to eliminate as many as 100 senior staff at its investment bank as Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank chief executive officer Tim Throsby overhauls the underperforming division, people familiar with the decision said. The cutbacks are to fall mainly at the managing director and director levels, and are evenly split between Europe and the US, the people said. Employees in the banking division are being informed this week, with reductions of traders in fixed-income and equity divisions to start next week, they said.

ENERGY

Toshiba sells Westinghouse

Toshiba Corp has agreed to sell claims in its Westinghouse US nuclear unit to bolster its capital by ￥410 billion (US$3.69 billion) by March, helping it to erase negative shareholder equity and avoid being delisted. The Tokyo-based company plans to complete the sale of the claims to an entity controlled by Baupost Group LLC this month, it said in a statement yesterday. The deal is to generate after-tax profit of ￥170 billion. Toshiba shares rose as much as 2.9 percent in Tokyo.