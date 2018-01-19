Nintendo sparks debate over Switch accessories

AFP, TOKYO

Nintendo Co yesterday sparked fierce debate with a new line of cardboard DIY accessories for its smash-hit Switch console, delighting some fans, but leaving others bemused by the low-tech offering.

The Nintendo Labo is a range of pre-perforated cardboard sheets that users fold into holders for the Switch and its controllers.

They range from a mini piano to a fishing rod, and users can manipulate the DIY holders to interact with the Switch as they play games, for example, pressing a cardboard piano key to produce music.

Nintendo unveiled the line with a slick video, featuring ways the accessories can be customized with stickers and paint.

“With Nintendo Labo, building is just as much fun as playing,” the company said.

Reaction online was mixed, with many Nintendo users hailing the unusual idea.

“This isn’t something I’m personally interested [in] but I just love how Nintendo continues to be unique and innovative,” user Matt Martin wrote on the Twitter account @missingwords.

However, others balked at the cost of the kits, which are to go on sale on April 20 priced at US$69.99 for a set of five different DIY sheets, or US$79.99 for a single more elaborate “robot kit.”

“Feel free to tell me I’m nuts... but doesn’t [US]$70+ for the Nintendo Labo cardboard stuff seem incredibly expensive for something that’s not that durable, especially in the hands of kids?” Jason Stoff wrote on the @jstoff Twitter account.

“I applaud Nintendo’s ingenuity, but I’m not handing my [US]$300 Switch and an [US]$80 cardboard box over to my kids,” Twitter user @Matt_Silverman said.

However, investors responded positively, with Nintendo stock closing up more than 2 percent.

“This is extremely fresh. It’s a surprise,” Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda told Bloomberg.

“It’s hard to estimate how much it will sell. They’re targeting families, so likely kids will buy it first, but it could broaden to other generations,” Yasuda said.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March last year and aims to sell 14 million units through March this year.