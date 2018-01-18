Australia takes Canada to WTO over wine dispute

AFP, SYDNEY

Australia yesterday said it was taking legal action against Canada at the WTO over “arbitrary and disadvantageous” restrictions against imported wine, expanding on a similar US complaint.

Canberra said the measures by several provinces hurt trade with Australia’s fourth-largest export market for wine, valued at A$185 million (US$147.3 million).

DISCRIMINATORY

“Australia has requested formal [WTO] consultations on measures discriminating against Australian wine imports that we consider to be clearly inconsistent with Canada’s WTO commitments,” Australian Minister for Trade and Investment Steve Ciobo said in a statement.

The measures included extra taxes, fees and markups on imported wine, separate distribution channels reserved for local wine and restricting the sale of imported wine in grocery stores to a “store within a store,” Ciobo said.

This meant imported wine was sold in a separate section and cash register at grocery stores, unlike local varieties that retail openly on shop shelves.

Australia’s complaint expands on a similar US argument filed one year ago against British Columbia and encompasses other provinces, including Ontario and Quebec.

WTO consultations are the first stage in a dispute-settlement action. If the issue is not resolved within 60 days, Australia could then request a WTO panel of experts to review the case.

TPP

The action came just months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threw a wrench in the works during efforts to resurrect the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam in November, when he pushed for some stronger protections.

However, Ciobo said the Australian complaint was unrelated to Trudeau’s actions at the summit, although he conceded it was “disappointing” the Canadian leader did not sign up to an agreement on the TPP, which now involves 11 countries after the US withdrew last year.

“The fact is we have continued to see an erosion of, for lack of a better term, liberalized market access into Canada,” he told ABC Radio.

The trade dispute came a day before Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the survival of the TPP one of the key items on their agenda.