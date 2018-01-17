Agencies

COMMODITIES

Palladium surpasses record

Spot prices for palladium, last year’s best-performing commodity, have soared above a record that stood for 17 years, driven by growing demand from automakers, which use the metal to reduce vehicle pollution. Palladium on Monday reached a record US$1,139.68 per ounce, extending a 3.6 percent gain on Friday last week, when it hit an all-time high that had stood since 2001. “The rally looks a bit overdone, but that doesn’t mean it can’t run another US$150 or US$200,” research firm Metals Focus Inc director Nikos Kavalis said. The world has not produced as much as it uses since 2012, Kavalis said, with last year’s shortage rising to 1.6 million ounces. The metal is a by-product of platinum and nickel mining, meaning shortages are hard to address, he added.

TOURISM

Thailand sees arrivals boom

Thailand received a record number of foreign tourists in a single month as a boom in arrivals continues. Arrivals last month jumped almost 16 percent from a year earlier to an unprecedented 3.5 million travelers, Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra said in a briefing in Bangkok yesterday. He predicted a fresh high this month amid the traditional peak season for tourism. The government is targeting 37 million visitors this year and 3 trillion baht (US$93.8 billion) of revenue from domestic and foreign tourists combined, Pongpanu said. That would be more than one-fifth of the economy.

CURRENCIES

Dollar slide to boost equities

The slide in the US dollar toward its weakest in three years should be helpful for equity markets around the world, State Street Global Markets strategist Michael Metcalfe said yesterday. Dollar depreciation gives central banks incentive to smooth their own currencies’ gains by stocking up on US securities, and several countries have seen their reserves climb to records. Equities could also benefit from attractive valuations and a positive outlook for earnings, Metcalfe said. “Valuations actually aren’t that high — particularly in some Asian markets and emerging markets,” the strategist said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Hong Kong. “Global liquidity as a whole probably stays on track for a little while,” thanks to the dollar’s weakness, he added.

SOFTWARE

BlackBerry unveils Jarvis

BlackBerry Ltd continued its push into the auto industry with a new product that helps automakers detect security flaws in software before it goes into their vehicles. The system, known as Jarvis, can automatically scan reams of code to look for vulnerabilities, a job that would traditionally be done manually by computer experts, BlackBerry said in statement on Monday. Cars have used software for years, but now more are being connected to the Internet, raising fears hackers could break into them.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin falls most in months

Bitcoin slumped by the most since September last year, giving new impetus to this month’s sell-off in cryptocurrencies, which coincides with rising scrutiny from regulators in many countries. The largest digital coin fell 12 percent to US$12,255 at 9am in London, the lowest level since Dec. 5 last year, according to composite pricing on Bloomberg. Bitcoin was earlier down more than 40 percent from its record high in the middle of last month. Rival cryptocurrencies also tumbled, with Ripple diving as much as 28 percent.