Daimler struggling with EU emissions standards

AFP, DETROIT, Michigan

The chief executive of Daimler AG on Monday said at the North American International Auto Show that his company cannot currently guarantee it can meet tougher European carbon dioxide emissions standards taking effect in several years.

Dieter Zetsche, CEO of the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles, told reporters he “can’t guarantee” to meet tightening emission standards in 2021.

“It’s a huge challenge for everyone,” he told reporters later in an interview. “We will make it. That’s our intention, but I can’t guarantee it.”

A regulation adopted in 2014 requires vehicle manufacturers selling vehicles in the EU to reach, with some exceptions, a level of 95g of carbon dioxide emitted per kilometer by early 2021, compared with 130g in 2015.

Manufacturers that fail are to be fined 95 euros (US$116.42) per car and gram of excess carbon dioxide. This could potentially lead to fines in the tens or hundreds of millions of euros.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne said he understood Daimler’s predicament, adding that his company was also looking at how to meet the tougher standards — with noncompliance not an option.

“We’ve gone through this. It ain’t pretty,” he said, regarding the cost of fines. “Having said this, we have no intention of pulling vehicles, because we think we can meet the standards.”

German manufacturers, whose large engines emit more carbon dioxide than smaller models, are struggling to achieve the goals, experts have said.

So far, they have relied on diesel to reduce emissions. However, diesel engine cars have fallen out of favor with consumers and sales have dropped, exacerbated by the Volkswagen AG diesel emissions cheating scandal.

“It’s dragged all of us into the very uncomfortable state where we are now on the defensive continuously about the utilization of diesel in the market,” Marchionne said.

To help comply with the new standards, manufacturers are developing a range of electric vehicles, with no certainty about the real-world demand from consumers.