Staff writer, with CNA

SILICON WAFERS

Wafer Works obtains loan

Silicon wafer supplier Wafer Works Corp (合晶) yesterday said it has inked contracts with local lenders to obtain a NT$2.6 billion (US$88 million) syndicated loan. The company plans to use the capital to fund capacity expansion and repay debt. Wafer Works plans to expand its production of 8-inch silicon wafers to cope with strong demand. The company plans to add 300,000 wafers a month to a plant in Taoyuan, starting next quarter, it said in a statement. The company also plans to start a pilot run at a new plant in Zhengzhou, China, in the third quarter of this year. Wafer Works expects the new capacity to boost its revenue later this year.

TEXTILES

Firms get US$12m of orders

The nation’s textile manufacturers are forecast to secure US$12 million of orders from global customers after attending a matching event at Heimtextil in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the Taiwan Textile Federation said in a statement on Monday. A total of 16 local companies, including Li Peng Enterprise Co (力鵬) and Tri Ocean Textile Co (三洋紡織), joined the four-day event last week to showcase their latest products, the statement said. Heimtextil, the biggest international trade fair for home textiles, attracted 2,975 firms from 64 nations this year, it said.

MUTUAL FUNDS

Allianz fund’s rating raised

Taiwan Ratings Corp yesterday raised its fixed-income credit rating on Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd’s money market fund to “twAA+f” from “twAAf” because the credit quality of the portfolio has improved since August last year. From August last year, the credit score of the fund’s portfolio dropped in consecutive months, indicating the improved credit quality of fund’s holdings, it said. The agency maintained its view regarding the quality of management and the fund’s comparative position.

EXPORTS

Growth expected to slow

The nation’s exports are estimated to grow by between 4.07 and 5.51 percent this year, slower than last year’s growth of 13.2 percent due to a high comparison base and political uncertainties, the Bureau of Foreign Trade said yesterday. The bureau’s forecast was made with the help of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council’s (TAITRA, 外貿協會) IT service and data management center, which utilized the big data analysis to make the estimate, the bureau said. It said exports are expected to expand from last year, but the nation has to pay closer attention to US trade policy, China’s economy, raw material prices and political developments in northeast Asia.

MINIMUM WAGE

Concern over 8% increase

The General Chamber of Commerce (全國商業總會) yesterday voiced concern about the government’s goal of raising the monthly minimum wage to NT$30,000 through annual increases of 8 percent as outlined by Vice Premier Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) in a radio interview yesterday. The move would cause widespread bankruptcies among small and medium-sized enterprises, while compelling larger companies to leave the domestic market, General Chamber of Commerce chairman Lai Cheng-yi (賴正鎰) said. Last year’s 5 percent increase was designed to reflect changes in the consumer price index and was the result of lengthy discussions across many industries, Lai said. By contrast, the 8 percent increase seems like an arbitrary figure created by the government without consideration of market factors, Lai said.