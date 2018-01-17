Tencent cracking down on cheats

Bloomberg

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) is going after the cheaters that infest PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) as it prepares to launch the world’s top-selling game in China.

Ahead of its debut this year, the biggest gaming company on the planet has enlisted Chinese police to root out the underground rings that make and sell cheat software.

It has helped law enforcement agents uncover at least 30 cases and arrest 120 people suspected of designing programs that confer unfair advantages from X-ray vision to auto-targeting (uncannily accurate snipers).

Those convicted in the past have done jail time.

Tencent and game developer Bluehole Inc have a lot riding on cleaning things up for China, which accounts for more than half the game’s 27 million users, according to online tracker Steam Spy.

It is also the biggest source of cheat software, undermining a Battle Royale-style phenom that shattered gaming records last year and surpassed best-sellers such as Grand Theft Auto V.

The proliferation of shenanigans threatens to drive away first-time users vital to its longer-term growth.

Yet they continue to thrive. The game’s message boards are riddled with complaints about mysteriously indestructible opponents.

Software rings ingeniously treat its league tables like free ad space — as of yesterday, eight of the game’s top 10 players bear names such as “contact QQ574352672,” ironically a private account on Tencent’s own QQ messaging service through which enterprising players can buy cheat software.

One vendor offered a 100 yuan (US$15) program called Jue Ying, or extreme shadow, that, among other things, obscures players and grants a bird’s-eye view of the battleground.

Another QQ dealer sent notices to customers warning them to “maintain control and keep your kills within 15 people per game,” presumably to avoid detection.

“PUBG is going through a puberty of sorts and cheaters threaten to stunt its growth,” said Kim Hak-joon, who analyzes gaming stocks for South Korea’s Kiwoom Securities Co. “Cheaters mostly drive away new users and without retaining new users, PUBG won’t be able to consolidate its early success and become a long-lasting hit.”

The South Korean game is like a digital version of The Hunger Games, where 100 combatants are dropped onto an island and proceed to slaughter each other until there is one person standing.

The game is therefore easily rigged if even one player acquires enough super-human powers to go after the other 99.

No wonder fans are drifting away — the game’s daily active users has flattened, even though the studio continues to sell more copies.

Tencent is the US$530 billion entertainment behemoth behind smashes such as Honour of Kings that it uses to draw users to WeChat and other social media platforms, but it needs a marquee title to anchor a nascent lineup of Battle Royale-style shooters — a genre in which it played catchup to Netease Inc last year.

Soon it is to launch the game on local servers, sharply reducing lag times for players and potentially unleashing a new wave of first-timers from the world’s largest gaming market.

Bluehole’s anti-cheats partner, BattlEye, has banned 1.5 million accounts so far for cheating, 6 percent of the total community.

“Fostering a game environment that’s fair to all players is crucial to us,” said Lee Do-hyung, head of operations and services for PUBG Corp, the Bluehole division overseeing the title. “We’re committed to working to address this both now and in the future.”