Asustek launches Qualcomm-powered notebook

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday launched the world’s first gigabit LTE-capable notebook computer powered by a Qualcomm Inc chipset and LTE modem in Taiwan, targeting consumers’ rising demand to always be connected to the Internet.

“We are confident that the fast connection speed, the mobility and the strong battery life of the Asus NovaGo will provide a satisfying user experience for busy consumers,” Asustek Taiwan sales vice president Zace Huang (黃立中) said at a news conference in Taipei.

The flip-type convertible Asus NovaGo, which features a nano-SIM card slot, is capable of downloading a two-hour movie in 10 seconds, offers up to 22 hours of battery life and 30 days of standby time, Asustek said.

Asustek has also developed a model that features an embedded SIM to enable cellular connectivity, but it will not be introduced to the Taiwanese market for the time being due to local communications regulations, Huang said.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and its retail affiliate, Senao International Co (神腦國際), are to exclusively sell the Asus NovaGo in Taiwan, with the first batch of 3,000 units already in stock, Asustek said.

Asustek product marketing division director Simon Chen (陳均煒) said the company is collaborating with European telecoms to introduce the model into European markets this quarter.

The firm plans to launch the always-connected notebook in the US and worldwide next quarter, Chen said.

Qualcomm in June last year announced that Asustek, HP Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) would be the first PC vendors to develop always-connected PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 platform featuring the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem.

That was the chipmaker’s latest attempt to expand its presence from the smartphone industry to PC industry.

Qualcomm Taiwan president S.T. Liew (劉思泰) said the company is happy to jointly develop the “Windows on Snapdragon” notebook with Asustek and is optimistic about its outlook.

“The acceptance and demand of always-connected devices is growing. We think it is the right timing to introduce notebook products that run on our mobile PC platform,” Liew told reporters on the sidelines of Asustek’s media event.

In addition to Asustek, HP and Lenovo, there are to be more partners rolling out PCs powered by Qualcomm later this year, he said.

At the CES trade show last week, Intel Corp also introduced LTE-capable notebooks powered by its processors from Acer Inc (宏碁), Dell Inc and HP.