Staff writer, with CNA

INTERNET

Faster deliveries sought

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) is to let its subsidiary PChomestore Inc’s (商店街) individual sellers use the group’s warehouses across the nation from today in a bid to shorten delivery times to 24 hours to retain the loyalty of consumers and sellers, PChomestore said in a statement yesterday. Previously, individual sellers listed on PChomestore had to ship products to consumers on their own and deliveries could take days, the company said. PChomestore said the latest policy is a demonstration of PChome’s logistics capability across the nation. A total of 5,000 best-selling products on PChomestore would be included in the new policy, PChomestore said.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

TY Biopharm appoints Lin

TY Biopharm Co (台灣東洋藥品) yesterday appointed former premier Lin Chuan (林全) as its chairman, replacing Clark Hsiao (蕭英鈞), who is to take over as company president. The move is in line with Lin’s promise to refrain from accepting any more full-time government jobs when he left the Cabinet in September last year. Lin said that TY Biopharm is one of the nation’s leading biotechnology firms and he hopes to increase its presence in global markets. Market observers are upbeat on Lin’s appointment and his ability to lead TY Biopharm, as he has served on the board of directors of several technology and insurance companies. As a former premier, Lin is the ideal choice for the biotechnology industry, which is included in the government’s “five plus two” industrial innovation program, the observers said.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang profit falls

Auto parts maker Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday said that its pretax profit last month fell 2.29 percent year-on-year to NT$299 million (US$10.12 million) from NT$306 million, primarily due to a foreign-exchange loss of NT$7.61 million. Pretax profit for the whole of last year was NT$3.01 billion, representing a 2 percent year-on-year decline, or pretax earnings per share of NT$4.87. Despite the decrease in earnings, the figure marked the second-highest annual pretax profit in the company’s history. Tong Yong shares yesterday fell 1.6 percent to close at NT$55.3 in Taipei trading.

COSMETICS

Exports hit all-time high

The nation’s exports of cosmetics hit an all-time high last year mainly due to the growing success of new brands launched overseas, especially in China, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Cosmetic product exports, including makeup and skin care items, totaled US$730 million last year, up 13.2 percent from US$650 million a year earlier, according to ministry data. The previous high for a single year was US$660 million in 2014. China remained the largest overseas market for the nation’s cosmetics products, accounting for 56.7 percent of total exports, compared with 54.2 percent in 2016, the ministry said.

EQUITIES

TAIEX hits 27-year high

The TAIEX yesterday set a new 27-year high after markets in the US finished last week stronger, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector steamed ahead, led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), while the financial sector also attracted buying to further boost the broader market, they said. The TAIEX closed up 72.35 points, or 0.66 percent, at 10,956.31 on turnover of NT$125.19 billion. Yesterday’s closing level was the highest since April 3, 1990, when the TAIEX closed at 11,119.00.