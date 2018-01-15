India recommends removal of nylon filament yarn duties

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

India has recommended withdrawing anti-dumping duties on imports of nylon filament yarns from Taiwan and five other nations, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on its Web site on Thursday.

The Indian government has since 2006 imposed an anti-dumping tax ranging from US$0.31 per kilogram to US$0.54 per kilogram on Taiwanese companies’ nylon filament yarn exports.

India has also imposed similar tariffs on the yarn — which is used in a wide range of clothing and textiles — from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea, the ministry said.

WINDING DOWN

Taiwan last year was the fifth-largest nylon filament yarn supplier to India, after China, Vietnam, South Korea and Malaysia, ministry data showed.

China remained the largest exporter of the product to India with a 28.29 percent market share, while Vietnam and South Korea held 21.34 percent and 9.24 percent respectively.

Taiwan last year sold only US$28,097 worth of nylon filament yarn to India for a 7.18 percent market share, compared with exports of US$43,956 with a 12 percent share in 2012, ministry data showed.

In light of India’s withdrawal of the anti-dumping duties, Taiwanese nylon filament suppliers could expand their presence in the Indian market, the ministry said.

In the first 11 months of last year, Taiwanese companies sold synthetic fiber valued at US$1.06 billion to overseas customers, with a total shipment of 404,417 tonnes, according to data compiled by the Taiwan Textile Federation.