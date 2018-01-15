Listed firms see record revenue

Staff writer

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) last month saw their combined revenue increase 13.22 percent year-on-year to NT$3.05 trillion (US$103 billion), a record high, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Aggregate sales at the 838 firms listed on the main bourse totaled NT$30.51 trillion last year, the highest in the nation’s history, the exchange said.

The 744 companies listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) have reported that their combined revenue hit record levels last month and for the whole of last year at NT$193.992 billion and NT$2.07 trillion respectively, the over-the-counter bourse said.

Overall, all listed companies last year saw their aggregate revenue increase 6.9 percent year-on-year to NT$32.6 trillion on a consolidated basis, beating the previous high of NT$30.77 trillion in 2014, according to TWSE statistics.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) last year retained its title as the nation’s largest listed firm in terms of annual revenue with NT$4.71 trillion, up 8 percent from a year earlier.

Pegatron Corp (和碩) came in second, generating NT$1.19 trillion in revenue, up 3.1 percent from 2016, ahead of Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), whose sales hit NT$1.02 trillion, up 14.25 percent year-on-year, TWSE data showed.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) came in fourth, with NT$977.45 billion, up 3.11 percent from a year earlier, ahead of Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) with NT$887.65 billion, up 15.76 percent year-on-year.

They are followed by Wistron Corp (緯創, NT$835.63 billion), Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化, NT$624.11 billion), Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控, NT$585.33 billion) and WPG Holdings Co (大聯大, NTS$532.46 billion).

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) last year lost its position in the top 10 revenue generators after posting annual sales of NT$433.44 billion, down 7.15 percent from 2016, while Inventec Corp (英業達) climbed to the No. 10 position with revenue of NT$467.51 billion, up 9.11 percent annually, according to TWSE tallies.

“A global recovery, new smartphone launches by Apple Inc and the steady increase in crude oil prices last year lent support to Taiwan’s export-oriented industries,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) senior manager Lee Cheng-yen (李政諺) was quoted by the Chinese-language Commercial Times as saying on Thursday.

“The effects were not only positive, but also spread evenly among electronics and non-electronics sectors, allowing local firms to see a substantial increase in revenue,” Lee added.

Most industries reported positive revenue growth last year, while only five industries, including the construction and automobile sectors, posted mild sales declines, TWSE statistics showed.

The best-performing industries were the steel, oil and gas, and chemicals industries, with revenue increases of 19.15 percent, 13.88 percent and 12.52 percent respectively, TWSE data showed.

Total revenue of listed companies is likely to rise further this year, driven by robust demand for consumer electronics, automotive components and 5G communication equipment, while cyclical demand is resilient in the plastics, chemicals, steel, paper and shipping industries, First Capital Management Inc (第一金投顧) said.

“Total revenue could exceed NT$33 trillion this year, marking another record-breaking year,” First Capital chairman Edward Chen (陳奕光) told the Chinese-language Economic Daily News on Thursday.