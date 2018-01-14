Agencies

ALUMINUM

US probes China’s ‘dumping’

The US International Trade Commission on Friday said in an initial finding that imports of aluminum alloy sheet metal from China harm US producers, allowing a US probe into whether the product was being dumped or subsidized to move forward. The US Department of Commerce estimated it would impose anti-dumping duties of about 56.54 to 59.72 percent in the case. About US$603.6 million worth of the flat-rolled metal was imported from China in 2016.

AUTOMAKERS

GM eyes fully driverless car

General Motors Co (GM) is seeking approval from US regulators for an autonomous vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, GM announced on Friday. It asked the US Department of Transportation to allow it to deploy the Cruise AV that will travel the roads without human intervention. GM spokeswoman Stephanie Rice said the company plans to put its driverless cars on the roads next year.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Teva downgraded to ‘Ba2’

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s credit rating was cut into junk territory by Moody’s Investors Service, adding to the company’s woes as revenue from its bestselling drug drops and it sells assets to pay down debt. Moody’s said it lowered Teva’s corporate-credit rating two notches to “Ba2,” the second-highest junk rating. The company has a debt load of about US$32 billion, compared with its current equity market value of about US$21 billion.

REAL ESTATE

Blixseth settles with creditors

Former billionaire real-estate developer Tim Blixseth has reached a US$3 million settlement to resolve claims he illegally pocketed hundreds of millions of dollars from a Montana resort for the superrich. The agreement between Blixseth and creditors for the Yellowstone Club was revealed in court documents filed late on Friday. Blixseth founded the posh resort near Big Sky that has attracted celebrity members. It went bankrupt in 2008 and has since come under new ownership.

CREDIT CARDS

Chip card to cut retail costs

Visa Inc is to stop requiring signatures for purchases made in North America using chip-card technology, a significant win for big brick-and-mortar retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc that could help them cut the cost of accepting plastic. The move takes effect in April for more than 2.5 million merchant locations with terminals equipped to read so-called EMV-chip cards, San Francisco-based Visa said in a statement on Friday.

MANUFACTURING

Foxconn faces US land hurdle

A dozen homeowners living near the Wisconsin site for a massive Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) complex are going to court to try to stop efforts to forcibly take their land. The property owners say the community where the plant is to be located, the Village of Mount Pleasant, is violating their constitutional rights. The homeowners’ attorney, Erik Olsen, said the village claims that it is taking the land for public projects, such as roads and utilities, but he says it is the Taiwan-based Foxconn that ultimately benefits. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to block the Foxconn project permanently.