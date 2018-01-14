Wearable technology companies seek medical inroads

AFP, LAS VEGAS

Want to manage stress? A “neurofeedback” headband could help. Need to be sure that your elderly father is taking his medication? Attach a sensor to his sock.

With virtual reality and motion-tracking sensors, the tech world is borrowing some of the gadgetry from self-driving cars, gaming and fitness applications and bringing them to medicine.

This year’s CES trade expo, a high-tech showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada, includes the latest advances in digital health, suggesting promising avenues for treatment, even if many lack full-fledged medical approval.

Tech firms are looking to cash in on a digital health industry estimated at about US$200 billion annually in areas ranging from app-based diagnoses to pain management and telemedicine.

A growing number of start-ups focused on the brain — capturing or “hacking” brainwaves with the goal of improving sports performance, enabling relaxation, aiding sleep and potentially treating pain, anxiety or other ills.

“Brain technologies can help people learn and practice meditation,” said Chris Aimone, founder of Interaxon Inc, a Canadian start-up that exhibited its Muse headband aimed at using “neurofeedback” to manage stress and improve athletic performance.

South Korea-based Looxid Labs Inc featured a brainwave-monitoring headset that is still in the research phase, but could be used for treatment of ailments like post-traumatic stress syndrome.

“We can use these brain sensors to analyze emotions and stress level,” Looxid’s Lee Hong-gu said.

Neurofeedback, which teaches self-control of brain functions, has been around for decades, but the arrival of low-cost sensors has made it easier to produce affordable consumer devices.

While some exhibitors said their claims are backed by research, a 2016 study said that long-term results were still inconclusive.

Some of the same sensor technology being used to help runners track performance or golfers perfect swings is now being adapted for medical applications, notably for older people.

Sensoria Fitness, a start-up from Washington state that has produced wearable tech for runners and soccer players, unveiled a system to use sensors to keep track of seniors and people in rehabilitation.

By attaching sensors to socks, the system can detect if a person is taking medication, doing exercises or is in distress.

“If a patient is in distress it affects their gait,” Sensoria founder Davide Vigano said.

France-based Helite was at CES with hip airbags designed to deploy when someone falls, protecting them from shattering bones.

Japanese firm Xenoma Inc also aims to help those at risk of falls, as well as people with dementia, by adapting its wearable clothing designed initially for golfers.

“We track their movements and if they go too far, we can find them,” said Xenoma engineer Yihan Qian.

Other firms offered tools for gauging the risk of disease.

Maryland-based start-up RightEye LLC announced an eye-tracking assessment in a gaming application to screen for concussions and other brain health problems, with the possibility of early detection indicators for autism and Parkinson’s disease.

Virtual and augmented reality developed for gaming is being adapted to therapies such as rehabilitation and pain management, potentially offering hopes for treating opioid addiction.

Brennan Spiegel, research director at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, told a CES conference that the hospital has seen benefits of virtual reality treatment for pain, which could help in dealing with the opioid addiction crisis ravaging the US with tens of thousands of deaths annually.