Hon Hai says that revenue skyrocketed to monthly, quarterly and annual highs

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which has the largest share of Apple Inc’s iPhone order allocation, yesterday reported a 50.15 percent annual increase in revenue for last month to NT$675.14 billion (US$22.8 billion), the highest monthly performance in the company’s history.

That brought Hon Hai’s combined revenue for last quarter to a record high of NT$1.73 trillion, jumping 23.47 percent annually and 61.68 percent from a quarter earlier.

Hon Hai’s annual revenue of NT$4.7 trillion last year also marked its best annual sales performance to date, company data showed.

“The smartphone business expanded strongly compared with a year ago,” Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Hon Hai, which has secured 100 percent of orders of Apple’s high-priced iPhone X, said its consumer electronics segment, which includes the smartphone assembly business, grew the strongest last month, compared with its communications and computing segments.

The contract electronics giant’s monthly revenue indicated that the shipment momentum of the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series remained robust last month, market analysts said.

Hon Hai declined to provide guidance for this quarter.

Pegatron Corp (和碩), which assembles smaller 4.7-inch iPhones, posted an annual growth of 3.1 percent to NT$1.19 trillion in revenue for last year, its fourth consecutive year exceeding NT$1 trillion.

The NT$1.19 trillion was Pegatron’s second-highest annual revenue ever, company data showed.

Last quarter, Pegatron’s sales reached NT$377.31 billion, an increase of 4.66 percent annually and 11.77 percent quarterly, driven mainly by the launch of the iPhone 8 in September last year and orders for previous generations of 4.7-inch iPhones.

Pegatron’s consumer electronics segment lent significant support to the company’s sales in the fourth quarter of last year due to contribution from a new game console client, an investor relations official said.

Wistron Corp (緯創), a smaller rival to Hon Hai and Pegatron, reported revenue of NT$261.38 billion for last quarter, jumping 24.44 percent annually and 23.15 percent quarterly.

Wistron, which shares orders of the larger 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus with Hon Hai, last year recorded a new high in annual sales of NT$835.63 billion, rising 26.72 percent from the NT$659.41 billion recorded a year earlier, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

Shares of Hon Hai dropped 1.09 percent to NT$90.80, while Pegatron rose 0.42 percent to NT$72.50 in Taipei trading yesterday. Wistron shares fell 1.06 to close at NT$23.3.