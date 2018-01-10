Staff writer, with CNA

INSURANCE

Mercuries Life rated ‘twA+’

Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday affirmed the credit and financial strength ratings of Mercuries Life Insurance Co (三商美邦人壽保險) at “twA+” with a stable outlook. Mercuries Life last year maintained a stable credit profile and can control its risk asset exposure, including equities, unrated and non-investment-grade bonds and property investments at less than 100 percent of its capital, the agency said in a report, adding that it expects Mercuries Life to keep an investment leverage ratio of less than 100 percent over the next two years in light of its investment appetite. Equity investments accounted for 5 percent to 7 percent of Mercuries Life’s total investments, less than the average of between 10 percent and 12 percent for the industry over the past five years, the agency said.

FINANCE

Mega income tops NT$1.5bn

State-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) yesterday reported NT$1.51 billion (US$51.1 million) in net income for last month, driven mainly by its banking arm, Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行). Mega Bank last month generated profit of NT$1.25 billion, accounting for 83.27 percent of overall income, the bank-focused group said in a statement, without elaborating. For the whole of last year, Mega Financial reported NT$26.62 billion in net income, or earnings per share of NT$1.96, the statement said, adding that it had a net worth of NT$21.99 per share by the end of the year.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

TTFB to launch new brand

Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates six restaurant chains, including Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), yesterday said that it plans to launch its seventh brand in the first quarter of this year. TTFB, which has 107 restaurants in Taiwan and China, expects the new brand featuring Southeast Asian flavors to be a future growth driver, it said in a statement. The company said revenue for the whole of last year reached a record high of NT$4.11 billion, a 6.57 percent increase year-on-year from NT$3.85 billion in 2016.

RETAIL

FamilyMart grows revenue

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店), operator of the nation’s No. 2 convenience store chain, yesterday reported that cumulative revenue last year increased 6.38 percent annually from NT$60.57 billion to NT$64.43 billion, thanks to a better product portfolio. Last month alone, sales increased 7.49 percent year-on-year from NT$5.1 billion to NT$5.48 billion, the company said in a statement. FamilyMart, which has 3,154 stores nationwide, has set a target of boosting its member base from 4.6 million to 6 million people this year by launching a new digital marketing strategy, company officials said earlier this year.

SEMICONDUCTORS

GlobalWafers revenue jumps

GlobalWafers Corp (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest semiconductor wafer supplier, yesterday said revenue last year surged 1.51 times to NT$46.21 billion, compared with NT$18.43 billion in 2016. Last year’s figure set an all-time record, with a 16.5 percent year-over-year growth in revenue last month to NT$4.3 billion, the company said. The strong performance was supported by price hikes amid short supply and strong demand, it added. Parent company Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (中美晶), which makes solar cells, also reported record high revenue for last year at NT$59.3 billion, an annual increase of 87.5 percent from NT$31.6 billion in 2016.