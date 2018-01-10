India proposes safeguard tax on solar equipment

Bloomberg

India, the largest importer of Chinese solar equipment, has proposed a 70 percent safeguard duty on cells and modules shipped from China and Malaysia, citing “threat of serious injury” to the domestic industry.

Acting on an application by five local cell and module makers, the Indian Directorate-General of Safeguards made the proposal in a document dated on Friday last week.

It recommended the levy remain in effect for 200 days.

“Existing critical circumstances justify the immediate imposition of a provisional safeguard duty in order to save the domestic industry from further serious injury, which would be difficult to repair,” the Indian Ministry of Finance said in the document, also citing the potential for job losses.

India’s annual manufacturing capacity for solar cells is only about 3 gigawatts, compared with the average requirement of 20 gigawatts, a government note said last month, adding that the rest has to be purchased on the international market.

The South Asian nation was the largest solar cell and module importer from China last year, buying one-third of China’s US$8 billion of shipments from January through September, research by Bloomberg New Energy Finance showed.

The ministry’s document said China’s solar exports to India constituted 1.52 percent of its total global exports in 2012, a figure that surged to almost 22 percent in 2016.

“India’s solar story is built on Chinese panels and the duty, if implemented, would mean the end of record low solar tariffs that we saw in 2017,” Bloomberg New Energy Finance New Delhi-based analyst Vandana Gombar said.

The government’s proposal came after five domestic manufacturers — Adani Enterprises Ltd-backed Mundra Solar PV Ltd, Indosolar Ltd, Jupiter Solar Power Ltd, Websol Energy Systems Ltd and Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd — filed an application on Friday seeking a duty on imports of solar cells “whether or not assembled in modules or panels.”