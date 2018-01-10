Day traders’ profits improved slightly after tax cut: Koo

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Investors who have taken advantage of the government’s decision to halve the day trading tax have seen a slight uptick in profits, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said yesterday.

Citing data from the Taiwan Stock Exchange, 55 percent of day traders have recorded profits, after deducting for fees and taxes, since the tax cut was implemented in April last year, up from 50 percent prior to the change, he said.

The tax cut has also helped improve the TAIEX’s average daily turnover, which had risen 49.32 percent to NT$147.45 billion (US$4.99 billion) as of the end of Monday’s session, compared to 2016’s NT$98.75 billion, Koo said.

The Securities and Futures Bureau said that average daily profits by day traders have increased from NT$2,105 before the tax cut to NT$3,549 afterwards.

The cut also attracted more speculators as the number of day trading-enable brokerage accounts rose from 19,944 at the end of March to 44,070 at the end of November, the bureau said.

Koo said that calculating the gain or loss on investment is not as simple as determining the difference between the buy and sell prices, and that accurate figures requires more in-depth datae.

The commission would also work with the Ministry of Finance to explore ways to reduce tax obligations on the capital markets, Koo said on the sidelines of a stock warrants awards event in Taipei.

Securities brokerages have said that while the industry had earned NT$600 million in profits from stock warrants in the first eight months of last year, the windfall had cost them NT$2 billion in taxes and listing fees.