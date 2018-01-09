Agencies

SELF-DRIVING CARS

Nvidia to aid Uber and VW

Nvidia Corp said Uber Technologies Inc and Volkswagen AG (VW) will use its artificial intelligence expertise to help bring self-driving cars to the roads. Uber, the largest ride-hailing company, will use Nvidia processors and software for its forthcoming fleet of self-driving vehicles, Nvidia chief executive officer Jen-Hsun Huang (黃仁勳) said at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas on Sunday. Volkswagen will deploy Nvidia technology to develop an intelligent copilot system, the companies said, adding that their copiloting system will provide convenience and assistance features using sensors inside and outside the vehicle.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novo Nordisk rebids on Ablynx

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S offered as much as 2.6 billion euros (US$3.1 billion) in cash to acquire Ablynx NV — its second run at the maker of treatments for rare bleeding disorders after the board of the Belgian company refused to engage in talks. The proposal includes an upfront cash offer of 28 euros per share and potential cash payments over time of up to 2.50 euros per share, Novo Nordisk said in a statement yesterday. That is about 44 percent more than the stock’s closing price in Brussels on Friday. Ablynx shares have almost doubled since the beginning of last year. Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin maker, is looking for new ways to counter slowing drug sales growth.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer leaves neuroscience

Pfizer Inc’s decision to stop research and development into new neuroscience drugs, including its work on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, is to lead to about 300 job cuts. The move to end the neuroscience-discovery program followed an internal review, the New York-based drugmaker said in a statement. The drugmaker is currently weighing the future of its consumer-health division, possibly with a sale or spin-off that could bring in billions. The unit had revenue of US$3.4 billion in 2016.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple health probe urged

Activist investor Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System urged Apple Inc to study the effects of heavy smartphone usage on mental health. “There is a growing body of evidence that, for at least some of the most frequent young users, this might be having unintentional negative consequences,” said the letter from the investors, dated Jan. 6. The investors combined own about US$2 billion in Apple shares. The “growing societal unease” is “at some point ... likely to impact even Apple,” the activist investors said. An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the letter, which was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Celgene gains cancer drug

Celgene Corp agreed to buy closely held Impact Biomedicines for US$1.1 billion upfront to gain an experimental blood cancer treatment. The price could reach as much as US$7 billion over time if the drug reaches certain milestones. Under the agreement, Celgene is to add up to US$1.25 billion to the upfront payment if Impact’s drug fedratinib reaches approval milestones to treat myelofibrosis, a form of bone marrow cancer, and another US$150 million for other indications. Additional payments could reach as much as US$4.5 billion if global annual sales rise above US$5 billion, according to a statement on Sunday.