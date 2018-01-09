Won swings to loss on stern warnings

Bloomberg

The won swung to a loss as the South Korean government warned about the currency’s ascent, the latest Asian nation to push back against foreign-exchange strength as investors jump on emerging-market assets.

The currency early yesterday climbed against the US dollar before sharply reversing to sink as much as 0.7 percent as traders speculated that the government was in the market.

An official at the nation’s foreign-exchange authority said South Korea will take steps “sternly” in the case of one-sided moves in the won as the US dollar weakens globally.

The official asked not to be identified because of policy.

The won was Asia’s best-performing currency last year, climbing almost 13 percent, as its economy benefited from thriving exports and the central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2011. The Korean government might discover that room to act against further advances will be increasingly limited as talks to revise a free-trade agreement with the US proceeds, Schroder Investment Management Ltd said.

The currency had dropped to an intraday low of 1,069.80 per dollar, reversing an earlier gain to 1,058.80, with traders speculating that the swing was due to the authorities buying US dollars in the market.

The whipsaw in the won comes as proposed talks between North and South Korea are set to start today. The dialog, announced last week, boosted investor sentiment with the suggestion that geopolitical tensions are easing.

The resumption of talks temporarily had led the won to strengthen past 1,060, SK Securities Ltd economist An Young-jin said.

“The currency is showing a one-sided movement,” An said. “Basically, it is a bit excessive.”

Still, further attempts to curb the won’s gains could be limited, analysts and investors said.

South Korea is on the US Department of the Treasury’s watch list of countries deemed at risk of engaging in currency manipulation, and in October last year, the Asian nation agreed to amend a US free-trade deal.

Going forward, the Bank of Korea might be in a “weak position” to bring down its currency as the free-trade pact is negotiated, Schroder Investment Management head of Asian fixed income Rajeev De Mello said. “The US administration has said it doesn’t want countries to weaken their currencies artificially.”

Broad US dollar weakness has seen emerging market assets extend gains this year, spurring governments in Asia to attempt to talk down their currencies. The Philippines and Thailand last week said they were prepared to step in to manage volatility. The Taiwan central bank in December last year said it would step in to maintain an orderly market, while denying that it had conducted intervention.

“Since the start of the year, Asian currencies backed by strong trade and current account surpluses, particularly the New Taiwan dollar, Thai baht and South Korean won have continued to strengthen,” said Heng Koon How, head of markets strategy, global economics and markets research at United Overseas Bank Ltd (大華資產管理). “It’s not surprising that local authorities might act to stabilize FX markets in the interim and prevent excessive strength.”

According to data from the IMF, South Korean authorities boosted holdings of foreign-currency forwards and futures by the most in more than three years in November last year.

Citigroup Inc said there is little to block the won’s advance to a 2008 high of 1,000 against the US dollar with a buoyant global economy.