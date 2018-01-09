Staff writer

PASSIVE COMPONENTS

Yageo posts record sales

Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s leading passive component manufacturer, yesterday posted sales of NT$3.34 billion (US$113.13 million) for last month, its highest monthly sales performance since the company was listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1993. The monthly result represented 47.1 percent year-on-year growth and it was the sixth consecutive month it posted a double-digit percentage year-on-year expansion in revenue, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That brought Yageo’s combined revenue to NT$32.25 billion last year, a new annual record.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Early drug approval eyed

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (亞獅康) yesterday said that commercialization of varlitinib, an inhibitor that helps in managing tumor growth, could begin in China one year earlier than previously anticipated, pending the outcome of a clinical trial study. The company said that it could report top-line data from the trial before the end of this year, which, if favorable, would allow the company to submit its first regulatory filing seeking approval for varltinib as a second-line biliary tract cancer treatment, ahead of previous time frames. The Chinese Food and Drug Administration has made regulatory changes to accelerate the development of innovative drugs addressing areas of need in the nation, such as biliary tract cancer, ASLAN chief operating officer Carl Firth said.

AUTOMOTIVE PARTS

Tong Yang sales up 1.09%

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which supplies automotive metal sheets and bumpers to global brands, yesterday posted record-high sales for last year, mainly supported by stable growth of its original equipment manufacturing (OEM) car components business. Revenue last year rose 1.09 percent year-on-year to NT$24.45 billion, with sales at the OEM business increasing 8 percent year-on-year to NT$9.26 billion, the company said in a statement. To meet growing demand for OEM car parts, the company’s two plants in China are scheduled to begin mass production in the first half of this year, it said. Tong Yang shares yesterday closed 0.34 percent higher after the announcement of the financial results.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

E.Sun income grows 12.2%

E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) yesterday reported that net income last year rose 12.2 percent year-on-year to NT$14.74 billion, propelled by stable growth in the core businesses of E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), its main subsidiary. Earnings per share were NT$1.49. The lender said that its online lending platform and other digital services were the primary growth drivers. Separately, Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) reported that its net income rose 15 percent year-on-year to NT$13.05 billion. The company said that earnings growth last year was dampened due to an additional NT$600 million in general provision charges by Taishin International Bank (台新銀行), its main subsidiary. Earnings per share were NT$1.15.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pharmally eyes Indonesia

Pharmally International Holding Co Ltd (康友製藥), a maker of large volume parenteral solutions for vaccines and intravenous medicines, yesterday said that it is upbeat on rising demand for its avian flu vaccines from the Indonesian poultry industry. The company reported that sales last year dipped 0.69 percent year-on-year to NT$4.31 billion.