Sources say China’s top game streaming service to seek IPO

Bloomberg

Chinese live-streaming company YY Inc (歡聚時代) is planning to spin off and list its e-sports video platform Huya Broadcasting (虎牙直播) in the US, people familiar with the matter said.

YY’s streaming division, similar to Amazon.com Inc’s Twitch, is seeking to raise at least US$200 million this year to fund expansion in a fledgling but heated sector, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

YY’s American depositary receipts gained as much as 5.5 percent in New York.

Live-streaming of games has attracted the attention of technology giants, with Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) all pushing into the sector.

The Chinese market alone is expected to generate 3 billion yuan (US$462.6 million) in revenue and attract 140 million users this year, according to IResearch Consulting Group (艾瑞諮詢集團), with users tracking the online exploits of gamers within PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or League of Legends.

Huya’s appeal in an initial public offering (IPO) might be enhanced by its improved financial performance, and a leading position in terms of traffic among rival platforms.

Operating losses at the business narrowed to 10.1 million yuan in the third quarter of last year, compared with 159 million yuan a year earlier, chief financial officer Jin Bing (金冰) said during YY’s earnings call in November last year.

He on Thursday declined to comment on whether the company harbored IPO plans.

NASDAQ-listed parent YY, which grew mobile monthly active users 37 percent to 73 million in the third quarter, allows live-streaming for would-be Internet celebrities, who either sing or teach online classes.

Users send digital gifts to the broadcaster and YY takes a cut of that revenue.

Its Huya subsidiary is focused on games, and in May announced a US$75 million Series A round of funding from investors including Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (中國平安保險集團), Banyan Capital and Morningside.