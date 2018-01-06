UK social housing deal with US private equity giant triggers fears for tenants

Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

Private equity giant Blackstone Group LP has struck a deal with British social housing association Sage, sparking fears from campaigners that it will price out low-earning, older and sick tenants.

New York-based Blackstone, which owns the largest home rental company in the US, is to fund for-profit housing association Sage to buy affordable homes from private developers, property magazine Estates Gazette said.

“[The two firms’] purely profit motive is contrary to the social purpose objectives of most traditional housing associations,” said Tom Murtha, cofounder of SHOUT, which campaigns for more investment in social housing.

“To make the return they need ... Sage and Blackstone would increase rent beyond the means of those on low-income, in the greatest need,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“If they acquired social housing, it would soon cease to be social housing,” he said in e-mailed comments, referring to homes below market rent for people on low incomes.

Blackstone and Sage declined to comment.

Britain is experiencing a housing crisis, as homebuilding has not kept pace with demand, driving up property prices, with rents rising faster than wages and homelessness soaring.

Local authorities’ housing stock has shrunk dramatically since the 1980s, with ownership of social homes shifting to private charities and housing associations.

Rising income inequality has led to poorer residents being squeezed out of central areas as wealthier inhabitants and investors snap up real estate, campaigners have said.

Blackstone’s 2013 purchase of hundreds of rent-controlled apartments in Spain’s capital, Madrid, from the city council sparked fears that thousands of tenants could be evicted.

The Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 71 people in public housing in June last year, has prompted debate about London’s stark social inequalities and whether neglect of social housing estates played a part in the disaster.

“Residents and communities, post-Grenfell, need to take center stage rather than large and unaccountable for-profit landlords supported by foreign investment funds,” said Kevin Gulliver, director of think tank Human City Institute.

“Grenfell underscored the dire consequences of the marginalization of social housing and its decline from 33 to 17 percent of housing over the last four decades,” he said in e-mailed comments.

On its Web site, Sage said that it has provided homes for 100,000 families in England and “partners with developers and managers from across the residential market, both public and private, to increase the supply of quality affordable housing.”