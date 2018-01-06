GBC optimistic after hepatitis D testing kit approved

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

General Biologicals Corp (GBC, 普生) on Thursday expressed optimism on sales this year after GB HDV Ab, its new hepatitis D diagnostic testing kit, gained marketing approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Although hepatitis D is less common than other types of the viral disease, the new diagnostic testing kit has a potential market in Taiwan’s 3 million hepatitis B patients, as hepatitis D only occurs in people who are infected with hepatitis B, the company said, adding that its diagnostic testing kit is the first of its kind on the market.

Physicians often recommend that hepatitis B patients be tested for hepatitis D, as its presence would hamper treatment with nucleotide analogues, the firm said, adding that patients who have been identified as being infected with both variants require alternative treatment with interferons.

A lack of distinction between hepatitis patients has long posed an unmet medical need in the nation, the company said, adding that its optimism on sales stems from filling that gap.

Patients who have contracted hepatitis B and D are also more likely to develop liver fibrosis, it added.

Testing for hepatitis B, C and D has been included in the National Health Insurance system to prevent patients with chronic disease from contracting further superinfections, as well as sudden onset of the acute form of the diseases, the company said.

Liver cancer, which has a higher prevalence rate among hepatitis patients, has become the second-most deadly cancer in Taiwan, it added.

The firm reported that sales in the first 11 months of last year inched up 1 percent annually to NT$173 million (US$5.86 million).

An increase in sales in that period was driven by the company’s lines of cosmetics products based on P113, a 12 amino acid anti-microbial peptide derived from a naturally occurring histatin found in saliva, the firm said.

Sales of the P113-based products last year saw marked growth as the company expanded its distribution partnership with Chlitina Holding Ltd (克麗緹娜), which manufactures, markets and distributes beauty and skin care products with a focus on the Chinese market, General Biologicals said.

It said it is optimistic that P113 would continue to increase its sales contribution this year, while the new hepatitis D testing kit is expected to return its disease diagnostic business to growth.