Agencies

SUPERMARKETS

JD open in Beijing

JD.com Inc (京東) has opened its first of a chain of high-tech supermarkets in Beijing, following archrival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) into the world of physical retail. The chain of “7Fresh” stores represent its biggest foray into traditional retail, and like Alibaba it is counting on reaching new customers and securing valuable data by connecting online and offline shopping. JD’s new stores and Alibaba’s Hema chain both allow shoppers to use a mobile app and digital payments.

AUTOMOBILES

BlackBerry, Baidu partner

Canadian telecommunications software company BlackBerry Ltd and China’s Web giant Baidu Inc (百度) on Wednesday announced a partnership for autonomous and connected vehicles. The two are to collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology for automotive original equipment manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, they said. BlackBerry’s operating system is to be the foundation for Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving open platform, they added.

TELECOMS

AT&T launches 5G in US

AT&T Inc aims to be the first US carrier to provide 5G mobile service to customers this year, pitting the wireless giant against Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc in a costly network upgrade race to spur revenue growth. Unlike current trials using 5G technology to beam signals between stationary antennas, AT&T said in a statement it would introduce a commercial mobile service in more than a dozen US cities later this year. AT&T said it has upgraded networks in 23 cities for 5G.

AUTOMAKERS

US sales decline

Automakers on Wednesday reported the first annual decline in US sales since the end of the financial crisis, a dip offset by continued strength in sales of trucks and other large vehicles. The three leaders in the US market — General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp — all reported modest declines compared with the sales records set in 2016. The results put an end to US auto industry’s eight-year streak of increases, as the national total slipped 1.5 percent to 17.23 million, Autodata said.

ENERGY

Petrobras to settle lawsuits

Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras has agreed to pay US$2.95 billion to settle lawsuits in the US over the sprawling corruption scandal that has ensnared dozens of officials and business executives across Latin America. The company on Wednesday said that the deal ends a legal battle with investors who allegedly suffered losses after a corruption probe exposed mushrooming corruption in the company. Petrobras also says it was a victim of the corruption scheme and that the “agreement does not constitute any admission of wrongdoing or misconduct” by the company.

INDIA

Services sector expands

The nation’s services sector expanded last month, reversing November last year’s decline and boosting expectations that the worst is over for the third-largest economy in Asia. The Nikkei India Services purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.9 from 48.5 in November, data showed yesterday, above the 50 mark that separates growth and contraction. The manufacturing gauge had advanced to 54.7 from 52.6, pushing up the composite index to 53 from 50.3 — the highest since October 2016.