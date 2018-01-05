Low inflation rate worries US Fed’s policymakers

AFP, WASHINGTON

US central bankers are divided over how fast they will need to raise interest rates next year, given differences over the causes behind the low inflation and wage gains seen to date, a report released on Wednesday said.

The minutes of the Dec. 12 to 13 policy meeting, when the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark lending rate for the third time last year, also showed that officials believe the likely benefits of the recently adopted tax cut are highly uncertain.

While the tax cuts could boost spending, there are indications that companies are likely to use the windfall for mergers and share buybacks, the minutes said.

That is contrary to the arguments its supporters used to back the massive tax package.

The Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month increased the key lending rate to 1.25 to 1.5 percent, an increase of a quarter-point on the rate that affects all types of credit from mortgages to car loans.

The Fed’s quarterly economic projections also released last month indicated that the central bank is likely to raise the federal funds rate three times this year and once next year.

However, that is a median forecast and the minutes show that there are conflicting views among the policymakers about the number of rate hikes that will be needed.

The disagreement centers on whether inflation has remained stubbornly below the Fed’s 2 percent target due to temporary or more enduring factors.

A few FOMC members said three rate increases, while still a gradual upward path, would be too fast and “might prove inconsistent with a sustained return of inflation to 2 percent.”

However, a few others found the pace of rate hikes should be “somewhat faster” than the three signaled in the forecast.

They said that “continued low interest rates risked financial instability in the future, or that the labor market was increasingly tight.”

With steady job creation in the past two years pushing the unemployment down to a 17-year low of 4.1 percent, Fed officials have been perplexed about why inflation has remained very low and wage gains have been sluggish so far, but largely attributed it to transitory factors.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, remains below 2 percent and shows few signs that it will rise soon. The 12-month core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, has risen just 1.4 percent.

The central bank forecasts indicate that the unemployment rate is expected to continue to drop to 3.9 percent next year, although some economists see it falling further.

Two voting members of the FOMC, Charles Evans of Chicago and Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis, dissented from last month’s decision to raise rates, saying that the central bank should wait to see actual wage and inflation increases before raising rates.