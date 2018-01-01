Brogent teams with Ardent to launch a flying theater

Staff writer

Brogent Technologies Inc (智崴資訊), a manufacturer of theme park rides and attractions, has teamed up with Ardent Leisure Group, the parent company of Australia’s Dreamworld theme park, to launch a flying theater on the Gold Coast this year, which is expected to be the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

The company is pleased to have found a great partner in Ardent and looks forward to more cooperation in flying, motion-based simulation facilities with theme park operators in Australia and New Zealand, Brogent chief executive officer C.H. Ouyang (歐陽志宏) said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Australia-themed i-Ride flying theater is to be housed in Dreamworld’s former IMAX theater, the statement said, adding that the 40-seat ride simulator would allow riders to experience special effects as they are taken on a journey of the Australian landscape.

The announcement came after Brogent on Dec. 22 said that Nippon Dentsu Co had invested ￥12.5 million (US$110,875) for a 14.29 percent stake in Brogent Japan Entertainment Ltd, which is a joint venture of Brogent and Japanese publishing firm Kodansha Ltd.

Following Nippon Dentsu’s investment, Brogent’s and Kodansha’s stakes in the venture would decrease to 40 and 45.71 percent respectively, the company said.

As Nippon Dentsu has software development capability and rich network-based channel resources, its investment would enable Brogent to market motion-based simulation systems to theme parks and shopping centers in Japan, it said.

Brogent reported cumulative revenue of NT$1.295 billion (US$43.4 million) in the first 11 months of last year, up 71.13 percent year-on-year.

Shares in Brogent on Friday closed at NT$263.5 on the Taipei Exchange. The stock increased 25.78 percent last year.