ENERGY

New England priciest market

Forecasts of cold spells are expected to boost US natural gas demand and cost. Spot prices in New England more than tripled to the highest in more than three years and turned the region into the world’s priciest market. Total US gas consumption jumped 31 percent to 115.7 billion cubic feet on Tuesday from Friday last week. That is the most ever for this time of year in PointLogic Energy data back to 2007. Not only have more homes converted to the fuel from oil in Connecticut through Maine, the region’s generators are more reliant on gas to produce electricity than anywhere else in the nation.

TECHNOLOGY

Google renews commitments

Alphabet Inc’s Google said it would extend commitments made five years ago to US antitrust officials related to how developers use its advertising platform and the scrapping of third-party content in search results. Google’s commitments, made in December 2012 and set to expire yesterday, arose out of an antitrust investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission into the company’s search practices. The case was closed without an enforcement action. The company agreed to remove restrictions on the use of its online search advertising platform, AdWords, that the commission said could make it more difficult for advertisers to coordinate online campaigns on AdWords and on competing platforms.

MANUFACTURING

Chinese firms’ profits slow

Profit growth at Chinese industrial firms slowed last month, as a producer prices rebound appeared to soften. Industrial profits rose 14.9 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with 25.1 percent in October, the statistics bureau said yesterday. Robust demand and consistent factory inflation have lifted profitability this year. That helps manufacturers pay off their debt and invest more as real corporate borrowing costs decline. Still, as factory-gate prices soften, profit growth might also be due to slow.

EQUITIES

Indian indices hit new highs

India’s main equity indices yesterday extended gains to new record highs as some investors bet on the continued recovery of company profits and the nation’s economic growth on the impact of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms, which included a currency ban in November last year and a new nationwide goods and services tax in July. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.2 percent to 34,071,11 at 11:39am in Mumbai, a new all-time high. India’s economy bounced back from a three-year low, rising 6.3 percent in July to September, and earnings of the 50 Nifty companies rose more than 14 percent from a year earlier, the first double-digit growth in 13 quarters.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Fresenius ignored tests: FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned Fresenius SE after the company’s Indian plant that makes cancer-drug ingredients for the US market aborted hundreds of drug-quality tests because they seemed like they were going to fail due to impurities. When workers at the plant found potential tainted products, they halted the tests and said human or machine errors were to blame instead, according to an FDA warning letter dated Dec. 4 that cited 248 aborted checks at the West Bengal facility. The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company did not respond to requests seeking comments.