Staff writer, with CNA

CAPACITOR MAKERS

Outlook positive: report

The outlook for aluminum solid capacitor makers appears positive next year, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported yesterday, citing industry watchers. The report said the positive outlook is due to sufficient orders from clients and tight supply of aluminum foil. The shortage of aluminum foil could continue into next year for aluminum solid capacitor makers because of the Chinese government’s strict control over aluminum foil wastewater, which could cause smaller vendors to withdraw from the market, the report said. Moreover, strong demand for aluminum solid capacitors in the automotive electronics sector might add more pressure to the supply situation, it added.

MOLDING GLASS

Kinik to form joint venture

Kinik Co (中砂), which makes abrasives and reclaimed wafers, yesterday said it plans to form a joint venture with Japan’s Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd in a bid to expand its molding glass business, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Kinik did not provide a detailed timetable for the venture in the filing. The new joint venture is to be established in April, according to a statement Nihon Yamamura Glass posted on its Web site. Nihon Yamamura Glass is to hold a 70 percent share of the new company, while Kinik would own 30 percent, the statement said. The joint venture is to be located in Hsinchu. For the first half of this year, the wafer sector remained the largest contributor to Kinik, providing nearly 44 percent of the Taipei-headquartered company’s revenue, while molding glass contributed less than 1 percent, company data showed. Kinik shares fell 1.03 percent to close at NT$86.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.

SOLAR PRODUCTS

India launches trade probe

India yesterday launched a probe into solar cell and solar module importers to find out whether the increase in the imports has hurt local manufacturers due to unfair competition after the Indian Solar Manufacturers’ Association requested such a probe, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday. It is the latest step taken by India after it launched an anti-dumping investigation into solar cell importers from China, Taiwan and Malaysia. Taiwan exported US$51.45 million of solar products, primarily solar cells, to India last year, accounting for 1.79 percent of the market, the ministry’s statement said, citing statistics from Indian customs. China, Malaysia and Japan were the top three solar importers to India last year, the statistics showed. India is the world’s third-largest solar market after China and the US.

AVIATION

China Airlines wins award

China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) yesterday said it had been named “Best Airline in North Asia” for the fifth year in a row in a survey by travel magazine Global Traveler earlier this month. The airline has embraced constant innovation in aviation technology, safety, convenience, comfort and entertainment, according to the survey, which is now in its 14th year. Also the winner of the “Best Business-Class Seat Design” award for the third consecutive year, the carrier would be especially appealing to business travelers, the magazine said. The airline said it is working to expand its global network. The firm plans to launch non-stop flights between Taipei and Ontario, California, in the spring.