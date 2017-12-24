Social innovations help to keep women in India safe

By Rina Chandran / Thomson Reuters Foundation, MUMBAI, India

Going from village to village in India to promote the use of toilets that use worms to break down fecal matter, the team from the Institute for Transformative Technologies found young girls to be their biggest champions.

The girls, who were accompanied by their mothers, quickly understood the merits of the so-called “Tiger Toilets,” and were eager to have them installed in their homes for privacy and safety.

“We found the family is very influenced by the girl child’s opinion on these toilets, and that they are also instrumental in changing the family’s behavior, which is key to their use and adoption,” said Nupur Kapoor, head of the institute’s India operations.

“Young girls are better able to communicate how the toilets address their concerns of privacy and safety, which older women may be shy or ashamed to talk about,” she said.

Hundreds of Tiger Toilets have been installed in rural homes in India. They are among several social innovations that are benefiting villagers while also empowering women and making them feel safer, even if these are not the primary goals.

About 60 percent of India’s 1.25 billion people do not have access to adequate sanitation. This has led to open defecation, which causes tens of thousands of diarrheal deaths and millions of cases of chronic malnutrition every year.

It also poses the risk of sexual and physical attack for women and girls when they go out in the fields to relieve themselves, particularly in villages that also lack lighting.

Rural electrification can improve the safety of women who avoid moving around after dark for fear of violence.

It can also free up time for activities that generate income by reducing the amount of time women spend on domestic chores and by lengthening their day, an International Center for Research on Women report said.

However, when it comes to energy access, women are more likely to be excluded, said the report, which was released last week in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.

Nearly one-fourth of India’s population has no electricity, while many more Indians — particularly in rural areas — do not have reliable access to power.

Extending the main grid to rural areas is a challenge.

However, falling costs of solar power and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to supply power to every citizen by 2019 have encouraged the spread of solar mini-grids in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand — among the poorest states.

Solar mini-grids can improve electricity access in villages more quickly and cheaply than extending the main grid, the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership said in a report this month.

They are also more environmentally friendly — mitigating climate change and improving quality of life, it said.

Children studied longer and businesses made more money in villages with mini-grids, the partnership said, citing the Rockefeller Foundation’s data from Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where less than 10 percent of homes are connected to the main grid.

In addition, it cited nearly 87 percent of women as saying that they were less apprehensive about their safety after dark.

This is significant, as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar accounted for the most number of assaults, kidnappings and rapes of women last year, government data showed.

“The lack of electricity creates a multitude of problems for women, ranging from snakebites and sexual assaults when going out, to noxious fumes from kerosene lamps at home,” Global Off-Grid Lighting Association India regional representative Viraj Gada said.