Pakistan and India race to tap water, energy in divided Kashmir

By Caroline Nelly Perrot / AFP, MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan

Several hundred meters underground, thousands of workers grind away day and night on a mammoth hydroelectric project in contested Kashmir, where India and Pakistan are racing to tap the subcontinent’s diminishing freshwater supplies.

The archrivals have been building dueling power plants along the banks of the turquoise Neelum River for years.

The two projects, on opposite sides of the Line of Control — the de facto border in Kashmir — are now close to completion, fueling tensions between the neighbors, with Pakistan particularly worried its downstream project will be deprived of water by India.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of a 70-year conflict between the nuclear-armed foes, with both sides laying claim to the conflict-riven territory.

The rivalry on the Neelum is underlined by both countries’ unquenchable need for freshwater, as their surging populations and developing economies continue to stress already diminished waters tables.

This situation represents a serious challenge to Pakistan’s food security and long-term growth, the State Bank of Pakistan warned in a report.

The geography of the wider region only exacerbates the problem. The Indus River — into which the waters of the Neelum ultimately flow — is one of the longest on the continent, cutting through sensitive borders in the region.

It rises in Tibet, crosses Kashmir and waters 65 percent of Pakistan’s territory, including the vast, fertile plains of Punjab Province — the country’s breadbasket — before flowing into the Indian Ocean.

The Indus Water Treaty, painfully ratified in 1960 under the auspices of the World Bank, theoretically regulates water allocation between the countries and is considered a rare diplomatic success story amid a bitter history. It provides India with access to three eastern rivers (the Beas, Ravi and Sutlej) and Pakistan with three in the west (the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum), while setting the conditions for water usage.

As a tributary of the Jhelum River, the Neelum theoretically falls into Pakistan’s sphere, which launched the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant project a quarter of a century ago to counter the legal, but competing Kishanganga project in Indian Kashmir.

At the confluence of the Neelum and Jhelum, the gigantic underground cathedral of concrete and steel is near completion — the four generators are in place, waiting for the transformers and the network to be connected.

More than 6,000 Pakistani and Chinese workers busy themselves in the 28km of underground tunnels or in the power station itself, buried under 400m of rock in the heart of the Himalayas.

After it is completed, the dam is expected to produce 969 megawatts of electricity by the middle of next year.

“It is a fantastic feeling to see the outcome of such a historic project,” said Arif Shah, an engineer who has worked on the site for eight years.

“We hope to finish our hydroelectric plant before the Indians,” he said, acknowledging that the real pressure comes from Islamabad, which has promised to end the debilitating power cuts nationwide ahead of elections next year.

On the Indian side, Kishanganga Hydroelectric Plant is also in its final phase, but has delayed completion date of late this year, in part because of ongoing unrest in the Kashmir Valley, an official said.

Pakistan has filed cases at the World Bank against India and the Neelum dam, which it has said will unfairly restrict the amount of water headed downstream.