Pakistan’s Hazara women find safe space in social venture

By Maaz Khan / AFP, QUETTA, Pakistan

Working at Hazara, a restaurant in the Pakistani city of Quetta, is a potentially deadly political act: all of the greasy spoon’s employees are female members of a Shiite ethnic minority often targeted by extremists.

The outlet is named after the ethnic Hazara, who make up a large part of Pakistan’s Shiite minority, which accounts for about 20 percent of the country’s 207 million Sunni-majority population. The Hazara, whose Central Asian features make them easily recognizable, are a soft target for Sunni militants who consider them heretics.

The Shiite community’s presence is particularly strong in Quetta — the restive capital of impoverished Balochistan Province — that also serves as the headquarters of the Afghan Taliban, and where sectarian attacks are frequent.

The eatery is located in Hazara Town, one of two neighborhoods in Quetta where the community is guarded by armed checkpoints. The protection is necessary: Hazaras — who make up about 500,000 of the city’s 2.3 million inhabitants — are living practically under siege.

In October, three Hazara vegetable vendors who ventured outside their enclave were shot in the head at point-blank range, just the latest in a series of attacks targeting the group.

They still live with the violent memory of two attacks in January and February 2013 that killed nearly 200 of their members.

Following the second, which hit a local market in Hazara Town, residents protested by refusing for several days to bury their dead — an emotional gesture in the Muslim world where the deceased must be buried on the same day or the next.

The events had a powerful effect on Hameeda Ali Hazara, a member of the local community, whose house adjoins the site of the first attack.

“I told myself that I had to help the victims,” Hameeda told Agence France-Presse.

She set up the restaurant Hazara, which opened two months ago, hoping to provide a way to help families and female victims of sectarian attacks.

She has three employees who are all victims of violence, including one who lost her husband during a bomb attack, Hameeda said.

Hazara Democratic Party Chairman Abdul Khaliq Hazara said between 1,500 and 2,000 members of the community have been murdered in Balochistan.

An additional 75,000 to 100,000 have fled violence elsewhere in the country or abroad, with some “drowning at sea” before reaching their destination, he said.

To the difficulty of being Hazara is added that of being a woman in very conservative community. In Pakistan, women account for just 25 percent of the workforce, International Labour Organisation data showed.

Women’s employment drops to 2 percent in the service sector in Balochistan, a place that operates largely according to patriarchal tribal customs.

The meager incomes available to women generally come from homemade embroidery or small-scale trading at markets.

“Opportunities to start a business or join a company are rare” for them, Hameeda said.

Her restaurant initiative also aims to push the staff to “seize work opportunities instead of staying home with a needle and thread,” she said.

A chance that Masooma — a cook and waitress at the eatery, as well as a student — grasps.

“I work here to earn money for my family, but also to pay my schooling,” she said.

“My family supports me in my decision to be employed here,” she added.