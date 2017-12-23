Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Consumer confidence rises

UK consumer confidence edged higher this month after Brexit talks finally showed signs of progress. YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research said their optimism index rose from its lowest level since the aftermath of the Brexit vote, driven by the breakthrough in the government’s negotiations with the EU and greater confidence in property prices. Still, the score for household finances over the past 30 days deteriorated to its lowest since January 2014.

GERMANY

Consumers optimistic: poll

German consumers’ festive mood is expected to continue into the new year, a closely watched survey said yesterday, as shoppers remain unfazed by a political impasse in Europe’s purring top economy. Market research firm GfK said its forward-looking poll of about 2,000 people edged up 0.1 points to 10.8 for next month. The survey found that Germans expected their income to rise in the near future, bouncing back from the more pessimistic outlook seen in previous months.

BANKING

IMF urges overhaul in India

The IMF said that India’s record US$32 billion bank-recapitalization plan must be accompanied by restructuring of state-run lenders, as the central bank warned of rising bad loans. Under the baseline scenario in a stress test, the Indian banking sector’s gross bad-loan ratio would increase to 10.8 percent in March and 11.1 percent by September next year, from 10.2 percent in September this year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report published on Thursday.

GAMBLING

GVC to buy Ladbrokes

GVC Holdings PLC has agreed to buy UK bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC for as much as ￡4 billion (US$5.4 billion) as gambling companies seek greater scale in a business that is shifting online. Investors are to receive as much as ￡2.072 for every Ladbrokes share, the companies said in statements yesterday. That would be 19 percent higher than Thursday’s closing price. The bid consists of ￡0.327 and 0.141 GVC shares and a contingent payment of as much as ￡0.428 a share.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche to buy Ignyta

Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy US drug developer Ignyta Inc for US$1.7 billion to gain a company specialized in rare types of cancers. Ignyta investors are to get US$27 a share in cash, the companies said in a statement yesterday. That is 74 percent higher than Thursday’s closing price. Both companies’ boards agreed to the deal. San Diego-based Ignyta makes tests and treatments for cancers with rare mutations. Roche said it aims to complete the purchase in the first half.

CONGLOMERATES

HNA pledges stock for loan

HNA Group Co (海航集團) used part of its stake in Postal Savings Bank of China Co (中國郵政儲蓄銀行) to borrow money, as the Chinese conglomerate seeks to boost liquidity amid concerns debt from acquisitions is weighing on its finances. HNA pledged 919.3 million shares, a 4.13 percent stake, at HK$3.08 apiece on Friday last week, the group said in a filing late on Thursday, without saying how much it borrowed. HNA lent the shares to institutional investors as part of a financing arrangement that does not reduce its holding in the bank, a company representative said.