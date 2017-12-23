Taiwan Bussiness Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TREASURY

M1B gains 4.4 percent

The nation’s M1B, a measure of the money in circulation, last month grew 4.4 percent year-on-year, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — advanced by 4.07 percent, the central bank reported on Thursday, citing faster growth in bank loans and investments and continued net foreign capital inflows. The average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 in the first 11 months were 4.71 percent and 3.76 percent, respectively. The annual growth rate of total outstanding loans and investments of all the nation’s financial institutions increased from 4.9 percent to 5.23 percent because of faster growth in bank claims in the private sector, the central bank said.

ELECTRONICS

Career to offer new shares

Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) supplier Career Technology Co (嘉聯益) on Wednesday said its board has approved plans to raise capital by issuing 76.84 million new shares, increasing its capital by up to 23.7 percent. The company said it plans to use the proceeds to purchase manufacturing facilities and boost its capacity. Career denied it would be bringing in Chinese partners, including Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊). In the first 11 months of the year, Career’s cumulative revenue declined 6.98 percent year-on-year to NT$11.68 billion (US$389.7 million). In the first three quarters, the company reported net losses of NT$13.29 million, or NT$0.04 per share.

PAPER

Long Chen plans China trading

Industrial papermaker Long Chen Paper Co (榮成紙業) said an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday approved plans to apply for trading of its subsidiary’s A-shares denominated in yuan in China. Jiangsu Longchen Greentech Co Ltd (江蘇榮成環保科技), 97.7 percent of which is held by Long Chen, plans to debut its shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and would use the public offering to raise up to 3 billion yuan (US$456 million) to expand its business in China to increase its presence.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Crown Bioscience in merger

Crown Bioscience International Co (冠科) on Tuesday said that it plans to sign a merger agreement with Gallo Merger Sub Corp and JSR Corp. The company said it is to merge with Gallo Merger Sub first, with the latter to be dissolved after the merger. The company then plans to sell its shares to JSC at NT$75 each and become wholly owned by JSR. Crown Bioscience operates as a drug discovery and development solutions company. The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter next year, Crown Bioscience said, adding that it would then delist from the local over-the-counter market.

TEXTILEs

DOC rules on dumping

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) on Tuesday issued a preliminary ruling determining that Taiwanese makers of certain polyester fiber items sold their products at unfairly low prices in the US market. Along with China, India and South Korea, Taiwan was found in a DOC affirmative preliminary ruling to have violated US rules by dumping fine denier polyester staple fiber after an investigation was launched earlier this year. Far Eastern New Century Corp (遠東新世紀) has been assigned a preliminary dumping rate of 48.86 percent, while 24.43 percent for all other producers and exporters from Taiwan. A final decision from the DOC and the US trade commission is expected in March and April next year, respectively.