BANKING

HDFC plans to raise funds

HDFC Bank Ltd plans to raise as much as 240 billion rupees (US$3.75 billion) through a share sale, as India’s most richly valued lender seeks to boost its risk buffers and maintain its rapid pace of loan growth. The board of the Mumbai-based bank approved the fundraising yesterday, an exchange filing showed. About 85 billion rupees of the capital is to come from the bank’s parent company, Housing Development Finance Corp, the filing showed. Under CEO Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank has maintained high loan growth by focusing on consumer lending to the country’s growing middle class. HDFC Bank also has a below-average bad loan ratio due to limiting its exposure to heavily-indebted Indian corporations.

PAPERMAKERS

‘Panda poo’ paper to launch

When life gave one Chinese company giant panda poop, it decided to make paper — and profits. Qianwei Fengsheng Paper Co (犍為鳳生紙業) in China’s southwest Sichuan Province has teamed up with the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda to recycle the animal’s feces and food debris into toilet paper, napkins and other household products, state media reported yesterday. The goods, soon to be released on the Chinese market, are to be marketed as part of a “panda poo” product line decorated with a picture of the bamboo-eating, black-and-white bear.

ENERGY

Enea inaugurates generator

Polish state-controlled energy company Enea SA on Tuesday inaugurated Europe’s largest coal-fired power unit, at a time when other nations want to shift away from greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels. Enea opened a 1,075 megawatt (MW) unit built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems at its Kozienice plant to join a dozen other units in the 250MW to 300MW range at the site. “The B11 section is the largest and most modern in Europe,” Enea head of production Krzysztof Figat said during a ceremony carried live over the Internet to mark the completion of the 1.5 billion euro (US$1.8 billion) project. Total capacity at the plant, which uses about 3 million tonnes of coal annually is now nearly 4,000MW.

TRANSPORTATION

UPS to buy 125 Tesla Semis

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) on Tuesday announced that it would buy 125 of Tesla Inc’s all-electric Semi trucks, the largest such order since the vehicle was unveiled last month. The order by UPS, one of the biggest operators of commercial trucking fleets, comes on the heels of a PepsiCo Inc announcement two weeks ago that it would buy 100 of the Tesla trucks. The vehicles are designed to run up to 805km on a single charge, helping UPS meet its targets for reducing carbon emissions and gasoline use, the company said.

BANKING

Prosecutors charge banker

Brazilian federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Spanish-Swiss banker with laundering US$21.7 million in graft money for Brazilian clients involved in the country’s largest corruption scandal. David Muino Suarez, a relationship manager of Zurich, Switzerland-based BSI Ltd, was arrested at Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport as he got off a flight from Switzerland on Nov. 27 and is being held in Curitiba. The federal prosecutors’ office in Curitiba said in a statement that Suarez knew the money came from bribes paid to Cunha and Pedro Bastos, a former executive at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, from an oil field acquisition in Benin in 2011.