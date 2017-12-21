Micron plans to recruit 1,000 additional workers

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to recruit 1,000 more employees in Taiwan next year as part of its ongoing efforts to build its local operation into one of its most advanced DRAM manufacturing and 3D memorychip packaging sites worldwide.

The recruitment plan came after the US memory chipmaker in September unveiled a multiyear investment plan averaging US$2 billion per year aimed at upgrading its DRAM chip manufacturing to a next-generation process and building its first 3D DRAM chip packaging operation in central Taiwan.

Micron said at the time that it planned to add 1,500 workers over the next 18 months.

Good progress has been made in building 3D DRAM packaging capacity, as a back-end site in Taichung has started operations and early this year began shipping products to clients, Micron said in a statement released yesterday.

The certification of production lines and products is under way, it added.

Micron aims to establish the first fully automated site for testing and assembly in Taiwan, the firm said.

The upcoming 3D packaging line will optimize the operating performance of the company’s Center of Excellence for DRAM in Taichung, it added.

“Over the past year, Micron has committed to the cultivation of talent,” Micron Semiconductor Taiwan Co (台灣美光) chairman Stephen Drake said in the statement. “We provide superior work packages to nearly 6,500 team members in Taiwan, including a competitive compensation structure, welfare conditions above those required by the Labor Standards Act [勞動基準法] and international career paths.”

Micron has expanded operations in Taiwan after Inotera Memories Inc’s (華亞科技) NT$132.5 billion (US$4.42 billion a the current exchange rate) share swap deal was finalized in December last year, the statement said.

“This deal elevates Taiwan further in Micron’s global strategy,” the company said.

With the completion of the deal, Micron has become the largest foreign employer and foreign investor in the nation.