BANKING

ANZ offloads bank stake

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) yesterday completed the sale of its stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank and announced plans for a A$1.5 billion (US$1.15 billion) share buyback with the funds. The lender agreed to offload its 20 percent holding in the company earlier this year for A$1.84 billion, with Chinese shipping giant China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co (中遠集團) and Shanghai Sino-Poland Enterprise Management Development Corp (上海中波企業管理發展有限公司) each taking 10 percent. The move is part of ANZ’s plan to simplify its business, having announced last year the sale of its retail and wealth management arms in five Asian countries to Singapore’s DBS.

CHINA

Planning conference opens

A major economic planning conference yesterday opened as Beijing tries to pivot away from its no-holds-barred growth model. The annual Central Economic Work Conference gives leaders the opportunity to review past economic policy and plan for next year. The pursuit of high growth propelled China to the No. 2 spot on a list of the world’s largest economies, but led to heavy pollution, rampant waste, and a mountain of debt. President Xi Jinping (習近平) has said the nation would move in a new direction, telling the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress in October that China needs to shift from high growth to high quality development.

SOUTH KOREA

Ministry reveals FTA plan

The Ministry of Trade yesterday said it had reported to the nation’s parliament a plan to renegotiate the 2012 free trade agreement (FTA) with the US after US President Donald Trump threatened earlier this year to scrap the accord unless it was revised. The ministry said in a statement that yesterday’s report completes South Korea’s own process to begin renegotiations of the KORUS FTA, as it is known. Specific dates for renegotiations are to be determined. South Korea seeks to protect sensitive industries such as agriculture and livestock while formulating its approach to subjects the US is expected to raise, including products’ country of origin, services, investment and non-tariff measures, the ministry said.

FOOD

Hershey to buy Amplify

Hershey Co is near a US$1.6 billion deal to buy Amplify Snack Brands Inc, said CNBC, which cited unidentified sources familiar with the matter. The deal values Amplify at US$12 a share, CNBC said, which would represent a 71 percent premium to Friday’s closing price of US$7 a share. Texas-based Amplify has a market cap of US$537 million and markets brands including SkinnyPop popcorn. Total debt as of Sept. 30 was US$590.5 million, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

UNITED STATES

Growth may quicken Fed hikes

Investors have been underestimating the importance of US economic growth for US Federal Reserve policy, and giving too much relative emphasis to inflation and wage data that have tended to disappoint expectations, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said. If it starts looking more likely that US growth is to stay above its potential rate, that could boost the chances of a labor-market overheating that quickens the pace of Fed rate increases, Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note on Sunday. “We think the market might be under-appreciating the importance of growth indicators for the monetary policy outlook,” the Goldman analysts wrote.