Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX higher, TSMC falls

Local shares yesterday closed marginally higher, but the TAIEX returned to the 10,500-point mark as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) came under pressure amid concerns over a cut in orders by Apple Inc, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 15.08 points, or 0.14 percent, at 10,506.52, after moving between 10,472.39 and 10,526.41 on turnover of NT$94.14 billion (US$3.14 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, fell 1.30 percent to close at NT$227 with 14.54 million shares changing hands after local media reported that the chipmaker has become the victim of weaker-than-expected demand for the premium iPhone X, as Apple has cut its orders with the firm by 30 percent for the first quarter of next year.

STEELMAKERS

Tung Ho to issue bonds

Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Corp (東和鋼鐵) yesterday said its board has approved a plan to raise nearly NT$2.51 billion from the issuance of convertible bonds to repay bank loans, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said. The bonds would have a maturity of five years with a face value of NT$100,000, the statement said. In a separate filing, Tung Ho said it would inject new capital of US$40 million into its Vietnamese unit to add production lines as part of the company’s long-term strategy to cement its position in the Vietnamese market.

TELECOMS

Campaign adds subscribers

Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday said a promotion campaign last month helped increase its number of mobile subscribers to 1.92 million. Last month alone, the company added 80,000 new subscribers after it launched a new service package that carries a minimal monthly charge of NT$188 for an all-you-can-use Internet connection on its 4G network. The one-year contract can be renewed without any increase in the monthly charge. The growth in subscribers also helped double revenue last month from a year ago, Taiwan Star said. As a newcomer, Taiwan Star has been undercutting its rivals to solicit mobile subscribers.

TIRE MAKERS

Cheng Shin downgraded

Taiwan Ratings Co (中華信評) yesterday revised down its outlook on local tire maker Cheng Shin Rubber Co (正新橡膠) to “negative” from “stable,” while keeping its credit rating unchanged. The outlook revision reflects the view that Cheng Shin’s debt leverage could elevate over the next one to two years amid slowing demand in China and intense competition. The tire maker’s profitability has weakened, with its margin falling to 15 percent in the third quarter of this year, down from 24.2 percent a year earlier, due to weak product pricing. A decline in the sales of passenger car tires, depreciation of the yuan and volatile raw material costs also weighed on Cheng Shin’s profit, Taiwan Ratings said.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CTBC ratings unchanged

Fitch Ratings yesterday said penalties imposed by the Financial Supervisory Commission on CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) are unlikely to affect the ratings of the conglomerate or its subsidiaries. Fitch said it does not expect the penalties to change the group’s financial profile, particularly that of its flagship subsidiary, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行). The bank’s rating reflects its sound capitalization, solid asset quality and diverse earnings mix, Fitch said.